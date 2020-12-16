Santa makes a visit to Pilot Mountain

December 16, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Jax, age 7, and 1-year-old Lila Dowell pause for a photo after meeting Santa. Youngsters then made their way along a line of volunteers distributing toys in Pilot Mountain on Saturday.

<p>A volunteer gives out a Christmas treat.</p>

<p>Young Salem Cook, left, and Knox Sutton had an enjoyable afternoon helping Robbie Sutton of United Country Real Estate distribute toys.</p>

<p>This location outside Xtreme! Marketing was a busy place as an abundance of Christmas toys were distributed from this flatbed truck and from a line of boxes extending down the sidewalk.</p>

Families driving along Main Street in Pilot Mountain were greeted by Santa and a squad of eager elves Saturday afternoon, as they distributed toys and goodies to youngsters while seeking to spread some Christmas cheer.

Santa’s crew of elves was made up of representatives from several local businesses that created the idea of a “Santa Drive-Thru” as a way of giving back to their community.

Participating businesses included Precision Powder Coating, R&A1 Concrete, R&J Tree Service, RAM Welding and Fabrication, United Country Real Estate and host site Xtreme! Marketing.

In addition to a greeting from Santa, children were treated to items from a line of boxes filled by the companies and a flat bed truck, also filled with gifts.

According to John Kovatch of Precision Powder Coating, the toy give-away was the idea of his wife, Nicole. Kovatch noted the project had been put together in four days.

“Kids have had a crazy year this year,” John Kovatch said. “We all have. But we’re blessed to still be staying open and running. We all wanted to give something back. And for some kids, this might be the only Christmas they have.”

Tickets in an ongoing raffle for a gift basket valued at an estimated $300 were also being offered, with all proceeds benefitting the Toys For Tots program. The raffle is sponsored by R&A1 Concrete and Sam’s Lawn Care.

“This really came together quickly,” Kovatch said. “We’d like to be able to do it again next year and to have the time to come back larger.”