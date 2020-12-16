Surry County Sheriff Reports

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Ryan Gray Hardy, 30, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 3 charging him with failure to pay child support in Alleghany County. He was given a $6,718 cash bond and a Sept. 15 court date in Sparta.

• Joseph Thomas Schonknecht, 28, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 5 for failure to appear in Stokes County court on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $1,500 secured bond with no court date listed for Danbury.

• Adam Lee Ray, 41, of Ennice, was arrested on Franklin Road Sept. 6. He was served two orders for arrest from Alleghany County for failure to appear in traffic court Aug. 21 as well as a warrant for larceny in Alleghany, dated Aug. 11. He was given a $385 cash bond with a Sept. 18 court date in Sparta.

• Steven Edgar Spencer, 51, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was picked up on Crimson Leaf Lane in Mount Airy and served an order for arrest Sept. 6 for failure to appear in court Aug. 12. He was given a $5,000 secured bond with a Sept. 23 court date.

• Cecelia Sue Tiff, 31, of Coacoa Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 7 for failure to appear in court Sept. 2. She was given a $3,500 secured bond with an Oct. 28 court date.

• Terry Wayne Jenkins II, 32, of Old U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 8 for failure to appear in court Aug. 18. He was given a $5,000 secured bond with a Sept. 15 court date.

• Meghan Nicole Elias, 31, of Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, was stopped Sept. 8 on Brindle Road at Wayside Lane, south of Dobson. She was served a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated July 27 in Stokes County. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a court date the next day in Danbury.

• Zuleima Miramontes Rosales, 19, of Galax, Virginia, was served a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of felony assault causing serious injury with a vehicle, dated Sept. 1 for the N.C. Highway Patrol. She was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 22 court date.

She previously was arrested Aug. 19 and given the Sept. 1 court date. According to the court docket, next Tuesday she also is charged with speeding, reckless driving, underage drinking, and driving while impaired.

• Tracy Marie Wall, 34, of Monroe Road in Flat Rock, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court Aug. 28. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.

• Shannon Alean Cromer, 28, of King, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court Sept. 3 on a charge of shoplifting. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond with an Oct. 1 court date.

• Wayne Emory White, 71, of Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with violating his probation/parole, dated Sept. 3. He was held with no bond with a Sept. 14 court date. He previously had a Sept. 4 court date for a charge of assault on a female, but the report did not state whether that was the reason for his probation violation.

• Manuel Almanza Figueroa, 53, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court Aug. 4. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 29 court date.

• Jose Jackie Hernandez, 26 of Welcome Baptist Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court Aug. 19 on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 16 court date.

• Chad Timothy Leftwich, 46, of Lori Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two felony counts of larceny. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.

• Cecil Lee Webster, 37, of Hickory Point Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 9 charging him with injury to property, dated that day. The victim is listed as Tabatha Jones of the same address in Mount Airy. Webster was released on a written promise to appear in court Oct. 14.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.