House on Springs Road gutted by fire

December 15, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a vacant house at 2038 Springs Road.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

“It was right there in the sharp curve on Springs Road past Circle K,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of the location where firefighters arrived to find the structure fully involved.

“It was burning from one end to the other,” he added, with flames as high as 25 to 30 feet shooting through the roof.

On the scene were more than 20 firefighters, who quickly had the blaze under control. However, they had to address lingering hot spots and other issues such as a tree that fell onto the house, which Poindexter described as a mix of brick and wood-frame construction.

“We were there seven hours.”

The estimated damage was put at more than $40,000, including $38,880 to the building and $2,000 to contents.

It was destroyed “for the most part,” the fire chief said. “It’s what we would call gutted.” The major part of the roof is still standing.

The owner of the property is listed as Redoak Development, LLC, believed to be a local firm.

“Nobody has lived there in a long time,” the fire chief said.

Cause yet not known

As of Tuesday, the origin of the fire, and where it started in the house, had still not been pinpointed.

“The cause is officially undetermined,” said Poindexter, who did not indicate that it was suspicious in nature. “There is an active investigation.” It involves the Mount Airy Police Department.

Poindexter explained that the hazardous physical condition of the structure in the aftermath of the blaze has hampered the probe in the initial stages.

“It was just too much damage, really, to conduct a real thorough investigation.”

Members of the Bannertown and Franklin volunteer fire departments assisted Mount Airy fire personnel.

The Surry County Emergency Medical Service and Mount Airy Rescue Squad also were there, with no injuries occurring.

Also responding, in addition to city police, was the American Red Cross.

