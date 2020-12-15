Animal Sciences intro course open

December 15, 2020

Surry Community College animal science students recently visited Wooly Creek Farms to study lamb processing. Pictured, from left, are Kacey Wills Leia Johnson, and Magen Thompson, all of of North Surry High School, Seth Anderson, and North Surry’s McKensie Bare Michael Everhart of Wooley Creek Farms holds a goat and talks to students. He owns the farm with his wife Alex Everhart of Farm Credit Carolina. The college will be offering Animal Science online for spring 2021.

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering Animal Science (ANS 110) online for the spring 2021 semester. This is am opportunity for interested students to take the introduction course to see if they are interested in pursuing an Applied Animal Science Technology certificate.

Other animal science classes offered for spring 2021 include Beef Production (ANS 120), Poultry Production (ANS 130), Swine Production (ANS 140) and Animal Health Management (ANS 150).

The Applied Animal Science Technology is an 18-credit hour certificate that teaches students how to select, breed, care for, process, and market livestock and small farm animals. The certificate program consists of six classes, three offered in the fall and three offered in the spring. The certificate program is being taught on the college’s Dobson campus.

“We are offering this certificate program to support local agricultural endeavors and to fulfill a desire from the county schools where students expressed a strong interest in this certificate based on a student survey,” said Jeff Jones, science division chair at the college. “Surry and Yadkin counties have a rich agricultural heritage with an abundance of family farms. It is imperative to continue building on the skills that have been passed down with hands-on education about efficient production practices, market opportunities, and new agricultural trends.”

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of this certificate program, tuition free, through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program, which is available to those attending public, private and homeschools.

The deadline to register for spring classes is Dec. 23. Classes start Jan. 4. For help with college application, financial aid, or class registration, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. Anyone with detailed questions about the program, reach out to Jeff Jones at 336-386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu.