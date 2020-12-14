North Surry JROTC honored

Submitted photo

Both Cadet Commanders from the 2019-2020 school year, McCain Griffith and Weatherly Reeves hold then guidon that displays the Distinguished Unit ribbon.

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL. – Unit NC-811 at North Surry High School has been selected as one of 387 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force Junior ROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.

The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the 9th to 12th grades.