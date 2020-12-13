Mount Airy native named partner

December 13, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0

Teschke

HIGH POINT – A Mount Airy native has been named as a partner/member in the firm Smith Leonard PLLC.

Scotti Vaughn Teschke appointment as partner of the accounting firm comes five years after she joined Smith Leonard’s assurance practice in May 2015.

“She has quickly established herself as a firm technical resource and a key leader in Smith Leonard’s Employee Benefit Plan practice,” the firm said in announcing the appointment. “She brings clients over 20 years of accounting experience and valuable insight and is regularly sought after to present to groups on assurance matters.”

“Scotti is a valuable member of our audit team,” said Smith Leonard Managing Partner Mark Bulmer. “Not only is she a go-to resource and presenter on firm technical matters, but she’s also a mentor to many of our younger staff and leads by example with her community and team involvement. We are proud to have her as the newest partner at Smith Leonard.”

Teschke grew up in Mount Airy and has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Georgia Tech. She resides in High Point with her two daughters, Maddie and Hannah. When away from the office, Teschke enjoys beach vacations, reading, and watching college basketball.

“She is incredibly connected and involved in the Triad community and holds board positions with Towne Bank, the YMCA of High Point, and the finance committee of the United Way of High Point,” the firm said. “She is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Greensboro and a member of the 2021 class of our alliance Leadership Development Program.“