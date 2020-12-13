Niland launches ‘Vision Committee’ plan to help city

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Ron Niland, also Mount Airy’s mayor pro tem, shown speaking during the last meeting of the city council on Dec. 3, seeks to make strides locally in areas such as economic and community development through his Vision initiative.

So there’s a pandemic going on, but that shouldn’t keep Mount Airy from moving forward, according to a city elected official seeking to address both its present and future challenges through a new Vision Committee plan.

In launching it, Commissioner Ron Niland, who also has taken over duties of mayor since the October resignation of David Rowe from that position, wants to “help establish an initiative to get us through the next several months,” he explained.

“And also to look to our future as a community,” added Niland, a former city manager in Mount Airy. “In these difficult times we need to be looking after each other and find ways to make our community even stronger going forward.”

He recently received approval from fellow commissioners to proceed with the Vision plan through the creating of four different groups to focus on key areas.

These are being chaired by individual commissioners, including one tackling economic development led by Jon Cawley, community development/connectivity (Steve Yokeley), downtown/small business development (Marie Wood) and another devoted to municipal partnerships with non-profit organizations, county government and schools. It is being chaired by Commissioner Tom Koch.

Although the four committees are led by council members, one of Niland’s goals is to encourage young professionals and other community leaders to become involved in that vision for the sake of themselves and future generations by joining the groups.

“We’ve got a lot of young entrepreneurs,” he said Friday in discussing the potential possessed by local residents, “and I want to tap into their talents.”

Niland specifically cited a need to recruit younger folks to serve on the different committees, “because they’ll be the future of the city.”

However, he indicated that persons of any age who want to get involved are urged to do so. “There are some who have vision who aren’t in that (youthful) category.”

Tackling needs

Niland’s vision plan, based on descriptions for the four committees, includes meeting basic needs of average people, according to the game plan of the one focused on partnerships, for example. This will include creating a master list of all non-profit agencies, civic groups and others, including services offered and contact numbers, so citizens know where to turn when those resources are required.

Meanwhile, the Economic Development Committee will examine all local industry/commercial assets including industrial parks and what strategies are needed to maximize development efforts promoting facilities such as the local airport and transportation network overall.

The Downtown/Small Business Development group is to explore what’s needed to help that sector survive and thrive, based on information provided by Niland, including such areas as broadband availability and possible enhancements to the local travel and tourism industry.

He calls the Community Development/Connectivity Committee “vital,” geared toward Information Technology (IT) needs at City Hall and elsewhere and finding ways to communicate with citizens better and faster through social media and other outlets.

“The overall goal of what I’m trying to do is getting us thinking about strategic plans in all of these areas,” Niland said.

The other four commissioners are solidly behind this effort, evidenced by their willingness to lead the various groups and comments during a recent meeting.

“I think it’s a great idea and I think we need to move forward,” Yokeley said in applauding the visionary concept. “I always think it’s better to be proactive rather than reactive.”

Mount Airy officials agree that once the committees are fully manned, conducting meetings of the groups might be a challenge due to COVID-19, but recent discussions indicate that an infrastructure will be in place to allow this in a safe manner.

Niland is now actively seeking individuals to fill out the committee ranks.

“If they’re interested, they need to contact me,” he said Friday in putting out the welcome mat for potential members, which can be done through his city government email address (rniland@mountairy.org).

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

