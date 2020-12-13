Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jacob Aaron Shinault, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for violating a domestic violence protective order;

• Woodrow Stanbury Williams, 53, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Michael Stephen Whatley, 45, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny;

• James Edward Vestal, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Anthony Darrell Nelson, 52, a white male wanted on charges of felony assault by strangulation, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a female;

• David Michael Edwards, 45, a white male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony trafficking in amphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny;

• David Wayne Warrick, 36, a white male wanted on a charge of felony possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, a white male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.