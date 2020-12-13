Food pantries struggle to meet need

December 13, 2020
By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Yokefellow volunteer Barbara Hill busily restocks shelves earlier this year. Volunteers there have had their work cut out for them during the pandemic, keeping enough food on the shelves to serve their clients.

DOBSON — Employees and volunteers at area food pantries are working harder than ever to balance greater demand for services with a more challenging environment for gathering food donations.

The importance of local pantries has reached a new height since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year. With a greater demand also comes a greater need for donations — with mixed results in meeting that need among local food pantries.

“It’s really hard to donate food because bulk ordering is almost impossible. People have really stepped up to make sure our shelves are full. We have had donations from churches, businesses, civic organizations, and more,” said Foothills Food Pantry Director Robin Hardin.

“Our food donations are down,” said Dixie Ratliff of Yokefellow Food Ministry in Mount Airy, who laid blame for the shortfall squarely on the pandemic. “Part of the reason donations are down is the various groups are not able to hold food drives,” she said. “In November and December schools usually have food drives, and they have not been able to do that. Churches have not been able to have drives, either.”

Early in the year, Ratliff said demand was down as well, with many of Yokefellow’s clients too worried to venture out in public, particularly those in high-risk groups of serious complications from COVID-19. Lately, she said demand has jumped.

“We haven’t turned anybody away, we have been able to stay open during our normal business hours,” she said, though supplies are running low.

While benefiting from community members increasing donations to Foothills, Hardin said she’s had to change how her volunteers work and interact with the public. Foothills workers provided curbside service exclusively until November and now ask that masks are worn inside the building. The number of clients allowed inside has also been limited to three people at any one time.

According to Hardin, the pantry served about 80 people per week in 2019. This number has since grown to an average of 115 people per week during the pandemic, with the amount of clients one busy week totalling at 250.

“In March when COVID-19 hit, our clientele probably grew by three times that of last year. It leveled off when the stimulus packages came out, but recently it has ticked back up again. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the COVID-19 numbers, I’m pretty sure we’re going to stay busier than normal,” Hardin said.

“We are following CDC guidelines,” Ratliff said, which means her volunteers are not having as much interaction with clients.

“We miss the interaction,” she said. “We’re not having the one on one contact, that’s important.”

She said Yokefellow clients not able to come into the office, instead remaining in the waiting area for service.