Mount Airy Police Reports

December 12, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $50,000 secured bond on three felony charges involving the distribution of substances including heroin and his alleged interference with an electronic device in a separate incident.

Dustin Gray Goad, 31, of 188 Cherokee Trail, was encountered by officers during a traffic stop investigation Wednesday in the 600 block of North South Street, during which he was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of interfering with the device which had been issued on Oct. 5.

A search conducted in conjunction with Goad’s arrest led to the discovery of several small prepackaged bags of a substance identified as heroin and another that was not specified in police records. He was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.

Goad is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen Tuesday from a 1997 Toyota 4Runner owned by Abby Gail Grose of Snowhill Drive, Dobson. The crime occurred while the vehicle was in a lot at Northern Regional Hospital, where Grose is employed.

• The Dollar General store on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a theft on Nov. 29, when a package including a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, black in color and valued at about $80, was cut from a rack by an unknown suspect, according to police records.

• A suspicious-vehicle investigation on Nov. 28 on Sunset Drive at Davis Street led to drug charges against two men. Roger Kevin Collins, 48, listed as homeless, is accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond.

Wayne Douglas Bennett III, 31, of 133 Westover Drive, was charged with three misdemeanors: possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, listed as Suboxone; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bennett and Collins are scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 21.

• Carly Ann Reece Spann, 21, of King, was jailed under an $8,500 secured bond on Nov. 26 after being encountered by officers at the police station during a larceny investigation.

Spann was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Nov. 20 and also was wanted on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16. The police encounter on Nov. 26 led to Spann being charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone).

The same narcotics investigation resulted in charges against a woman with Spann, Dakota Gray Browe, 29, of Thurmond, including possession of heroin, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Browe also was sought on warrants for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods issued by the Dobson Police Department on Nov. 25. She was incarcerated under a $6,000 secured bond, with she and Spann slated to be in District Court on Feb. 1.

• A case of financial card fraud was reported on Nov. 25, stemming from someone finding the wallet of Gerardo Gallegos Rodriguez of Old U.S. 52-South and then using a Visa debit card inside to buy unspecified merchandise at Auto Zone on Rockford Street. The Fossil black-leather wallet valued at $50 also contained an undisclosed sum of cash, with both Rodriguez and his employer, DBA Cowboys at 1772 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, listed as victims in the case.

• Ashley Nicole Murry, 32, of 1110 Cold River Run Road, Westfield, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and first-degree trespassing on Nov. 25 at Walmart. Murry allegedly took jewelry and makeup supplies valued at $86, which were recovered.

She had been banned from Walmart in April, resulting in the trespassing violation. The case is set for the Jan. 4 District Court session.

• Robert William Mears Jr., 37, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on the night of Nov. 25 after allegedly refusing to leave Northern Regional Hospital, which he was asked to do by hospital security personnel. Mears was released on a $200 unsecured bond to appear in court on Monday and officially banned from the medical facility by a security guard.

• A break-in and larceny involving a coin-operated machine was discovered on Nov. 24 in the Lowes Foods shopping center, where a tool was used to gain entry to a Pepsi dispenser and remove an undisclosed sum of money. Damage also occurred to the bill validator of the machine put at $250.

• An illegal entry that included the theft of a mountain bike was discovered on Nov. 24 at the location of an unidentified business at 806 N. Main St. The building was entered through an unlocked door, enabling the removal of the black and green Mongoose bike and two rolls of electrical wire, all owned by Jarrett Combs of Joe Reed Trail.

The loss totaled $250.