Long-time Surry educator stepping down

After a 31-year career, 20 of it spent in the Surry County Schools system, Dr. Jill Reinhardt will be retiring from her post as associate superintendent for academics and student services. Her retirement is effective Dec. 31.

She apparently had worked privately with school system officials prior to Friday’s announcement to put together a retirement and transition plan.

Dr. DeAnne Danley, director of curriculum and instruction, professional development prek-12, will take on the role of assistant superintendent on Jan. 1, assuming many of the responsibilities held by Reinhardt.

“Dr. Reinhardt is a consummate professional who has dedicated her career to education and helping students and educators reach their goals for success,” said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, school superintendent.

“Her focus on innovation has greatly influenced teaching and learning throughout the district. She has provided direction and leadership within the school system and the state. Her strengths are many but her logical thinking and planning with students at the forefront of every decision are among her greatest strengths. I personally want to thank her for the many years of service, loyalty, and dedication to students and staff throughout her career.”

Dr. Reinhardt began her teaching career in Wilkes County Schools in 1989 before moving to Surry County Schools in 2000 as an instructional specialist. In 2001, she was named assistant principal at Surry Central High School, and later, principal at Surry Central in 2004.

In 2007, she moved to the central office as the director of CTE (Career and Technical Education) where she served for seven years before becoming assistant superintendent in 2014. She served in that capacity for five years before being named associate superintendent for academics and student services after the retirement of fellow assistant superintendent Jeff Tunstall in June 2019.

She took on the new duties while maintaining her supervision of CTE and technology — such as digital learning and the Surry Virtual Academy.

“Not only is Dr. Reinhardt respected by administrators and teachers alike, but is also highly regarded across the state,” the school system said in announcing her retirement. “Throughout Dr. Reinhardt’s career, she has served on numerous regional and state committees that have helped shape local and state curricula. Dr. Reinhardt has presented at numerous statewide conferences, participated in local and regional instructional groups, and is responsible for successfully writing several grants to foster programming, including the leadership framework for the district. She has led with a vision for excellence, a tireless work ethic, and has been instrumental in moving the needle on student achievement in Surry County Schools during her tenure. She maintained an open-door policy in which she was readily available and willing to assist principals, administrators, teachers, and parents.”

“I am grateful for the opportunities afforded me to serve the Surry County Schools over the past 20 years,” Dr. Reinhardt. “The students, the staff, and the principals are the absolute best in the world. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life, spending time with Charles, my family, and I see some Jeepin’ and disc golf in my future,” Dr. Reinhardt said, referring to her husband, Charles Reinhardt.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dr. Reinhardt over the years. She has been a mentor to many and has supported students, teachers, and administrators with making decisions in the best interest of children. On behalf of the Board of Education, we wish her well in her retirement,” said Dr. Terri Mosley, chairperson, Surry County Board of Education.

Dr. Danley brings two decades of experience to her new post. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Lees-McRae College, and a Master of Arts in Reading Education from Appalachian State University in 2004, completing the school administration add-on license in 2012. She obtained her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University in 2018.

Over her 20-year career in Surry County Schools, Danley was a classroom teacher at Copeland Elementary and White Plains elementary schools. She served as assistant principal at Dobson Elementary School for three years before becoming the principal of White Plains Elementary in the fall of 2013. Dr. Danley was named the district’s director of elementary education in 2016 before transitioning to the role of director of curriculum and instruction, professional development prek-12 in 2019.

Danley resides in Mount Airy with her husband, Paul, and her children, Will and Mae.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the students, teachers, staff, and parents over the last 20 years in Surry County Schools. I love this school system dearly and the people who work so tirelessly to make it a success,” she said. “As I move into this new role as assistant superintendent, I plan to use every opportunity, network and concept I learn to further the progress of our school district, both innovatively and academically.”