Rotarians supply toys to police

December 11, 2020
By Tom Joyce joyce@mtairynews.com

Jeff Linville | The News

The Mount Airy police station is normally an official-looking place where citizens report crimes or those arrested for such incidents are processed — but earlier this week it resembled a toy store.

Stuffed animals of all sizes and colors — seemingly of every species known to man — were delivered to the station by local Rotary Club members as part of a Christmas project that will culminate with the items’ distribution to deserving local children.

Rotarians resembling a small army of Santa’s elves showed up Tuesday afternoon, moving the hundreds of toys from their private vehicles to a downstairs classroom at the police station, where the stuffed animals were piled onto tables.

This was all part of a campaign by club members which involved amassing the slightly used stuffed animals, either donated by Rotarians from their own homes or bought at stores to aid the effort, according to those present for the delivery.

Not only did the group supply the stuffed animals, they have provided disinfecting machines to sanitize them through a HERO (Honoring Emergency First Responders Opportunity) grant program, according to Mount Airy Rotary Club President Marion Goldwasser.

She added that the stuffed animal project additionally involves the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club, a sister group in town which meets at a different time.

The plan called for the Surry Sunrise group to take more stuffed animals to the Mount Airy Fire Department, with the Mount Airy Rotary Club scheduled to conduct another delivery next Tuesday to the Surry County Emergency Services headquarters.

A disinfecting machine also was awarded to the EMS through the HERO grant program.

Goldwasser indicated that others beside club members helped supply the stuffed animals. “It’s a Rotary project, but people jumped in,” she said.

And the Rotarians who participated in Tuesday’s effort didn’t just deliver the items and leave, but hung around to assist with the sanitizing task to ensure the toys will be safe when delivered to children in time for Christmas.

City Police Chief Dale Watson, who was on hand for that occasion along with Officer Stacy Inman of the police Community Services Division, said the campaign highlights the caring attitude prevailing among local residents.

“I think when the community comes together in ways such as this, it exemplifies what a great community we have,” Watson said. “People are always willing to step up and help those in need.”

The police chief said the stuffed animals will go to local youths identified as being in need, in order to help them have a brighter holiday.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.