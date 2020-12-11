Police reports

December 10, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An array of cell phones was stolen Tuesday afternoon from the Dollar General store on North Andy Griffith Parkway, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

In all, five phones were taken, each black in color and having a total value of $206, after an unknown suspect cut them from a display using a screwdriver, police records state. Included were three Samsung Galaxy models, a Motorola E6 and a BLU View 1 cell phone.

• Melissa Ann Beverly, 36, of 210 Abner Lane, was served with a warrant for a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor last Friday after being encountered by police at the city probation office. The warrant had been issued the day before through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with other details not listed.

Beverly was released under a $500 secured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 20.

• A firearm valued at $700 was discovered stolen from a vehicle on Nov. 27. This occurred after the unsecured 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup of Andrea April Sias, a Hickory resident, was entered at Cooke Trucking on U.S. 52-South, where Sias is employed.

The Glock 43 handgun involved was described as a 9mm semi-automatic, black in color.

• A theft of multiple food products valued altogether at more than $25 from Sheetz on Nov. 26 led to charges against a woman from King. Carly Ann Reece Spann, 21, is accused of larceny and possession of stolen property.

Spann allegedly placed a three-pack of cupcakes, four ready-to-eat sandwiches and a pepperoni tray into her purse and left the store without paying. She was identified later the same day through an investigation and admitted to the crime, police records say. The case is set for the Feb. 1 District Court session.