Interact Club holds blood drive

December 10, 2020

Oscar Urquiza, Surry Early College High School Interact student, poses for a photo during a recent blood drive in Dobson.

Britza Chaves-Arellano, Surry Early College High School Interact student, pauses from her work at a recent blood drive.

The Surry Early College High School Interact Club held a blood drive recently at Dobson Square Park.

Seventeen pints of blood were donated and nine new donors came out and gave blood on this date. According to the American Red Cross, every day, blood donors help patients of all ages, such as accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.