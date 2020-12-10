Westfield FD toy drive underway

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Firefighters and volunteers will be leaving the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department station at 10:45 a.m. Christmas Eve day to deliver toys, coats and food to area Westfield community youngsters and their families.

The fifth annual Westfield Volunteer Fire Department community toy drive is now underway and this year’s effort will include coats, hygiene items and meals for the child’s family.

“We continue to have people and groups hear about this and want to be a part of what we’re doing,” Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin said. “We appreciate everyone who is taking part and we’re hoping that it will continue to grow.”

Each year the department collects new toys to be hand-delivered on Christmas Eve day to children throughout their district. Firefighters and volunteers will make the deliveries in the station’s fire trucks, arriving at each stop with flashing lights and wailing sirens. According to past participants, expectant children are usually waiting excitedly for their arrival.

The department, located at 3386 Old Westfield Road, is joined in the effort by the Family Dollar Store located next to the station. Toys for the drive can be dropped off during regular store hours in a box set up at the store, with plenty of ideas available for purchase and donation. Toys purchased elsewhere may also be brought into the store for donation. Donations may also be dropped off each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the fire station or at other times provided they are left with a firefighter.

Toys will be accepted for girls and boys of all ages from newborn through early teen. The drive will continue through Dec. 22.

This effort has grown each year since its introduction. This year’s goal is to provide toys for 100-125 children.

Community residents are invited to come out on Christmas Eve day and be a part of the effort. Volunteers will be leaving the fire station at 10:45 a.m. to make deliveries.

Monetary donations are used each year to purchase bags filled with hygiene products for the families. This year will see the addition of coats to be given away and some 75 meals featuring frozen ham and accessories. Meals will be provided by Westfield Baptist Church.

“We’ve already picked up two large boxes of toys from Family Dollar, so we’re off to a great start and on track to meet our goal,” Sutphin said. “Family Dollar works hard to help make this a success and we couldn’t do what we do without them. They’re a good addition to our community.”

“For us,” Sutphin noted, “the joy on the kids’ faces is what this season is about. Throughout the year, we see most families when they’re experiencing and having to deal with some hard situations. But this is the time of year when they’re glad to see us coming and everybody is all smiles.”