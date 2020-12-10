Paralegal club donates to pantry

Members of SCC’s Paralegal Club collected and donated items for the Little Free Pantry located on the Dobson Campus. Pictured from left are Little Free Pantry Founder Kennette Thomas with Paralegal Club representatives Brandy Sullivan, Skylar Martin, Brittany White, Selina Dougherty, Madison Snotherly, Jessica Hernandez, Courtney Chappell, and Natalie Eaton.

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Paralegal Club recently collected items for the college’s Little Free Pantry as a community service project.

The Little Free Pantry provides food and supplies to anyone on campus or in the community needing assistance. The Little Free Pantry is a cabinet placed outside on the college’s Dobson campus, in an accessible but discreet location near the library and tennis courts. It contains pre-packaged meals, canned goods, diapers, hygiene products, face masks, and other donated items.

The Little Free Pantry is a college ministry started by SCC English Instructor Kennette Thomas of Mount Airy, who is also a fully ordained minister specializing in service projects. Students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to take what they need from the pantry and donate what they can so others can be helped.

“The SCC Paralegal Club wanted to do something this semester to help the community. We were limited due to COVID-19 and were not able to do our regular fundraising activities, so we decided as a group to collect items for the SCC Little Pantry,” said the club’s faculty advisor Selina Dougherty of Mount Airy. “I am so proud of the students. Within a week, my office floor was covered with food, diapers, and all of the other items Kennette Thomas asked for. Our motto is ‘Small but Mighty,’ and the Paralegal Club once again proved they are worthy of that title.”

Participating students included Club President Charles Keener of Mount Airy; Vice President Skylar Martin of Hamptonville; Secretary Courtney Chappell of Dobson; Treasurer Brandy Sullivan, Brittany White, Natalie Eaton of Mount Airy; Madison Snotherly of Wilkesboro; and Jessica Hernandez, Winston-Salem.