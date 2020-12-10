Appalachian Culture course to be taught at SCC

Learn about Appalachian Culture through a class this spring at Surry Community College taught by Mecca Lowe from Jan. 6 to May 13, 2021. Registration deadline is Dec. 23.

DOBSON — This spring, Surry Community College will be offering a class on Appalachian Culture.

This course provides an interdisciplinary study of the unique features of Appalachian culture. Topics include historical, political, sociological, psychological, and artistic features, which distinguish this region. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate a broad-based awareness and appreciation of Appalachian culture. Global Scholars can count this class as a part of the Scholars of Global Distinction requirements.

The class will be offered in person and include several text books, including Lee Smith’s classic novel, “Fair and Tender Ladies.” The course includes a global perspective on Appalachia, with a cornerstone project in which students will conduct a cultural comparison of another region of their choice to the Appalachian region. The class will be discussion-based, and several documentaries will be shown, including “Matewan” about unionization in early coal mining, and “Oxyana” exploring the opioid epidemic in one West Virginia town.

“Appalachian Culture is one of my favorite courses to teach because students usually find it interesting, and we have so many historical and modern topics to explore about the way of life for people in the Appalachian region,” said Mecca Lowe, sociology instructor who will be leading the class. “The course will examine the cultural characteristics of the Appalachian Region. We will explore the history, music, food, religion, arts including visual and literary arts, political and economic realities, and geography of the vast region. The course will examine the diversity within the Appalachian region and contrast the characteristics of the region with other areas of the United States and the world.”

The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 6 to May 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m each day. The deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information about this class, contact Lowe at lowemj@surry.edu or 336-386-3930. Interested students can also contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu for help with college application, financial aid, and class registration assistance.