A different kind of Christmas parade

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Santa was spotted at this display outside the Mount Pilot Antiques Mall.

Parade Grand Marshal four-year-old Pearl Monroe “Roe Row” Tucker (center) was joined by family members for her ride down Main Street in Pilot Mountain..

This display offered by Grace and Sparrow filled store windows with a classic Christmas look.

This display at The Hair Cottage offered both the themes and colors of the Christmas season.

The 50th annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade was quite a bit different than its predecessors but the lights, colors and spirit of the season were still plentiful as a 4-year-old Grand Marshal captured the attention and the hearts of many of those who made their way along Main Street.

Four-year-old Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal and, along with family members, was escorted by members of the sponsoring Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad along Main Street early in the evening.

Tucker, who is the daughter of Chad and Meredith Tucker, was diagnosed with childhood leukemia in November of 2019. According to the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, she is now responding well to treatments.

Her battle has been watched and Roe Roe has been cheered and supported by residents throughout the area. Her father, who is a news anchor and reporter for WGHP-TV, grew up in the Quaker Gap area of King and graduated from South Stokes High School in 1995.

While no procession of floats or marching bands made their way along Main Street, Saturday’s parade did feature a bountiful supply of creative Christmas lights and displays provided by downtown’s merchants and surrounding residents. In promoting the evening, the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad had challenged businesses and residents to “light up the night” by “lighting up the town.”

To avoid the gathering of crowds, participants were asked to make sure lights were turned on at 6 p.m. as vehicles began to pass in what was considered a “reverse-parade” format. Observers were asked to remain in and watch from their cars.

A long line of cars waited patiently as drivers and passengers made their way along the street to view the bright colors and decorations. At one point early in the evening, traffic coming into town along Main Street was lined up almost to East Surry High School.

Afterwards, the rescue squad voiced appreciation to the Town of Pilot Mountain and to all who took part in the night. In a social media post, the squad noted that “our 50th annual Christmas parade was different this year but I think we can consider it a huge success!”