Surry Central team takes top spot in state event

December 9, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Central High School student Graden Spurlin placed second in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Central High School student Morgan Hodges took third place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Surry Central High School student Morgan Hodges took third place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.

Submitted photo

<p>Maverick Collins was one of four Surry Central High School students who took first place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Maverick Collins was one of four Surry Central High School students who took first place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.

Submitted photo

<p>Josh Freeman was part of a four-person Surry Central High School team which took first place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Josh Freeman was part of a four-person Surry Central High School team which took first place in the statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition.

Submitted photo

Four Surry Central High School agriculture students recently competed in a statewide Virtual Poultry Evaluation Exposition, snagging first place out of 17 teams competing from across North Carolina.

Members of the team, who were among the 58 individual students competing in the Senior Division, included Graden Spurlin, Morgan Hodges, Joshua Freeman, and Maverick Collins.

Graden Spurlin placed second individually and Morgan Hodges placed third individually.

The exposition was held by the University of Mount Olive’s School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. This event was created in the absence of the typical North Carolina FFA Poultry Evaluation contest due to COVID-19. The Senior Division was open to FFA students across North Carolina in grades 6 through 12. Teams could be comprised of up to four FFA members.

Students evaluated Past Production Hens, Exterior Egg Quality, Boneless Further Processed Poultry Products, Ready-to-Cook Chicken Carcasses, and also identified poultry parts and completed a multiple choice exam.