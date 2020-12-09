Surry Central team takes top spot in state event

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Armfield Civic and Recreation Center will be receiving some tax money to help supplement an impressive fundraising campaign over the past few months.

In early November, members of the Armfield Board of Directors appeared before the Surry County Board of Commissioners seeking help to replace the dehumidifier system that keeps the air in the pool room comfortably breathable.

After hearing all the details of the problem and the repair plan, the county board said that it would follow its typical pattern of considering the issue for a month and give county citizens a chance to reach out to the commissioners.

This week both county and Pilot Mountain officials met on the same day, and the center came up on both agendas.

The results were $40,000 approved for now, with another $10,000 under consideration in the first half of 2021.

Harry Wilson, president of Armfield board of directors, told the county last month that the project estimate for the pool room is $264,000. With a typical 10% contingency fund set aside, that would require about $290,000 for the work.

By the meeting a month ago, fundraisers announced that they already had raised $141,000 on their own, barely enough to cover the one-half down payment required to get the equipment ordered at the start of January.

Armfield officials said they had a goal of $300,000 to raise. That would cover the cost of the job, and any money left over after the project and contingencies were paid off could go into the reserves, which have been nearly depleted because of the COVID-19 closure earlier this year.

Town response

Town Manager Michael Boaz spoke to the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners Monday night.

“My recommendation to the board would be to do the same amount of money for this project as we did for the playground. I think we can afford it,” Boaz said. “The civic center as a whole is very important to us. It provides recreation services that we don’t provide as a town.”

The town voted to fund $20,000 toward that playground project that cost more than $100,000.

Mayor Evan Cockerham asked how the town’s income was faring so far this fiscal year.

For the two new board members, Commissioners Dwight Atkins and Rachel Collins, Boaz pointed out that the annual budget was figuring on a 14% reduction in sales tax revenues because of uncertainty related to COVID-19.

However, in the past few months the town has seen that sales tax collections have been good (for July to September, the only months available so far), so Pilot really hasn’t fallen off.

“The end of November, the year over year was about even. It was up maybe $50,” Boaz told the board.

That’s not the town’s only source of revenue, Cockerham pointed out for the public’s benefit. ABC store sales have been up all year, so the town is ahead of its budget right now.

The mayor said he knows the civic center directors would like to have some kind of numbers they can count on in budgeting. He said he would be agreeable to either giving the center the full $20,000 now or splitting it up to $10,000 now and another $10,000 at a later date.

Commissioner Donna Kiger asked how much the center’s board budgets itself each year for capital improvement projects like this.

Commissioner Dwight Atkins said, “I don’t know that they budget towards those types of capital needs. I know they budget for the person who does regular maintenance. But as far as towards the pool and other big items, I’m pretty sure there has not been budgeting that way.”

Kiger referenced a story in The Mount Airy News where civic center officials said the dehumidifier system was rated for 10 years, but they have been able to stretch it out for 18 years of life.

She said that’s great that the center got that extra life, but didn’t they budget for a replacement during this borrowed time?

There was $20,000 for the playground and now $20,000 for the pool room system, she reminded. Would it not be better for the center to come before the board each year during budget workshops seeking annual capital assistance so the town can plan for this in its budget?

It’s not that the officials don’t want to budget for these capital improvements, said Atkins. The center just has a fine line on bringing in enough revenue to meet its operating expenses.

Which leaves them scrambling when something happens, said Kiger. Wouldn’t it make more sense for them to just come up with an annual request amount to the town?

“I think going forward, the school system — and it sounds like that’s in the works — is going to have to contribute more,” said Cockerham, referring to how six different Surry County schools use the center for their swim programs. And the kind of fundraisers seen for the playground and pool room might have to become regularly scheduled events.

Since Pilot Mountain doesn’t have a Parks and Recreation Department like Mount Airy, it might be that the town needs to have an annual contribution planned for Armfield like it does for the local library, the mayor agreed with Kiger.

“And we may want to earmark it for maintenance specifically,” he said.

Kiger said she thinks that’s probably what the town should do.

This is taxpayer money, noted Commissioner Scott Needham. If the board does agree to some sort of ongoing annual contribution, then it should talk to the center about getting a discount membership rate for town citizens.

Needham thinks that’s a win-win for Armfield because it can incentivize citizens to get a membership.

Needham made a motion to give $10,000 now with an idea of revisiting the topic for a second $10,000 in early 2021.

Kiger was the lone no vote as she would prefer the center work with the commissioners on annual budgeting rather than coming up with unexpected requests two budgets in a row.

County meeting

On the same day Pilot commissioners met, the county board convened.

Wilson returned to share the good news on the fundraising efforts. From $141,000 last month, the center had jumped to $219,000 in donations with another $72,000 in pledges for a total of $291,000.

This would be enough to cover the dehumidifier work, but not come close to replacing the reserves spent covering for lost revenues.

From September through November, the center was down 42% in revenue compared to last year, said Wilson. Armfield has lost $172,000 in revenue because of COVID, with an annual budget that is only about $600,000.

The center has had 40 members cancel their membership because the state has required masks even while exercising, and some folks either can’t or won’t wear them, he said.

Also, Wilson added, it has been years since the pool itself had work. With the pool out of commission while work is taking place on the dehumidifier system, the pool could be drained and replastered since there would be no better time to do it, he reasoned.

It has been a while since he got an estimate on a job like that, but that estimate was for $30,000, he said.

Commissioners

Newly elected Chairman Mark Marion said, “It’s remarkable what you have accomplished, even just since we met last.”

Commissioner Eddie Harris said he applauded the group’s efforts on the fundraiser.

Commissioner Larry Johnson told Harris that lots of businesses and organizations are hurting because of the pandemic. The county would be opening a big can of worms by giving money to help Armfield’s reserves. If the board voted for any assistance, it would have to be earmarked for a specific project.

Marion said he agreed with that and said he had heard from Commissioner Van Tucker right before the meeting that he felt the same way.

Harris said the county’s support could be used toward the capital projects, while the donations could go to operational expenses or reserves.

Since the fundraising has already caught up with enough for the dehumidifier, Tucker said, he would support the county providing enough to cover the replastering of the pool. He made a motion to supply $30,000 for repair needs, and Commissioner Bill Goins seconded.

Johnson asked if Tucker would be willing to go higher, say $50,000 to cover the plaster and also help with air system.

Tucker said he wouldn’t go that high now. The budget is coming up fast, he said, referring to how the board will be holding its annual retreat in February to hold an all-day budget workshop.

The board then voted 4-1 in favor of $30,000, with Johnson the lone no as he wanted to give more help.

Speaking the day after the two governments met, Mayor Evan Cockerham said, “I think the incredible response from our community during both fundraisers for the Armfield Center signals the community’s strong support and recognition that this facility is an important one for the quality of life of our citizens.”