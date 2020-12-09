‘How lovely are thy’ traffic cones

Unique Christmas tree at Public Works building

By Tom Joyce

Most everyone knows about the official Mount Airy Christmas tree on the City Hall grounds, but there’s also been a buzz around town about that “other” tree over on East Pine Street.

It similarly is located outside a municipal government facility, housing the Public Works Department, but is not exactly your ordinary tree with branches of greenery.

Instead the basic feature of the one facing 440 E. Pine St. (N.C. 103) near the Ararat River bridge adjacent to Riverside Park is something near and dear to street personnel of the department: orange traffic cones.

Whereas, the late great artist Andy Warhol sometimes incorporated everyday items such as cans of soup and Brillo pads into his bright and colorful works, the public works tree boasts items normally used in closing streets or designating work areas.

“There are 78 cones,” Mitch Williams, Mount Airy’s interim public works director and city engineer, said in discussing what went into fabricating the unique tree.

It also is adorned at the top by a stop paddle used to control traffic, rather than the customary star, in further keeping with the public works theme, and contains strings of lights for nighttime viewing.

The tree ended up being 18 feet tall, and can be dissembled in a way that allows it to be stored and put up again during future Christmases.

Hoping “it brings a smile”

Williams says the display basically represents an attempt to cheer up passersby during a holiday season dampened somewhat by the unprecedented stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and give them something to feel good about.

“It’s so important to put smiles on people’s faces right now,” he said.

Williams is well-known for his creative abilities. He has been described by now-retired Public Works Director Jeff Boyles as having “an artistic eye as well as being an excellent engineer.”

The longtime municipal employee earlier designed a logo now seen on public works vehicles containing an image reminiscent of Andy and Opie headed to the fishing hole, but carrying tools to a work site instead.

Williams also has crafted other designs for the city, including the concept for Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park and graphics used in city publications.

The interim public works director admits that the idea for the traffic cone Christmas tree came from an external source.

“I had seen one of them a while back online,” Williams recalled.

“I think a traffic cone company had put one outside their headquarters,” he explained. “And I thought that would be nice (here).”

The city engineer captured a photographic image of that display and worked out the physical dimensions of what would be needed to construct such a tree in front of the local building.

“Of course, we already had the cones,” Williams said. Additional materials employed included old pallets, plywood and 4-by-4 wood pieces.

Williams credits other public works personnel with doing most of the work, including Danny Pell and David McBride. The names Lee Wright and Ricky Dean of the city Street Division also have been cited in connection with the project.

“It took about a half-day to set up,” Williams said.

As word of the traffic cone tree has gotten around since it went up last week, people have ventured over to the Public Works Department building who probability didn’t even know that facility existed, he speculated. Some have pulled up in the parking lot and taken pictures.

Sanitation workers in the department also have received positive feedback about the festive cone tree from residents along their routes.

“We think it turned out great — we just hope everybody enjoys it,” Williams said of public works employees.

Along with providing a source of Christmas spirit with a different kind of tree, he is hoping the cone-laden layout reinforces a message commonly associated with the use of those implements in getting people to exercise care.

“If there was ever a year to use caution, 2020 is it,” Williams reasoned.

“We just wish everybody a safe Christmas this year,” he added in discussing the multiple purposes surrounding the tree. “We just hope everybody enjoys it and it brings a smile.”

