Local boards see leadership changes

Commissioner Larry Johnson, who ran unopposed in the November election, is sworn in to his second term with the help of court clerk Nathan Walls.
Jeff Linville | The News
Commissioner Bill Goins listens as Mark Marion nominates him to be vice chairman for the next year.
Jeff Linville | The News
Commissioner Van Tucker holds his bible at home to be sworn in via video conference.
Jeff Linville | The News
Local volunteer Christy Craig, left, receives her recognition as one of the first 100 people chosen for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
Town of Pilot Mountain
Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham, center, presented plaques to former commissioners Kimberly Quinn, left, and Hilda Willis. The plaques display resolutions adopted by the board to honor the women’s service.
Town of Pilot Mountain
Fall elections were last month, so this month brought expected changes to government boards for Pilot Mountain and Surry County.
Four people ran unopposed for commissioner: incumbents Larry Johnson and Van Tucker for the county and Dwight Atkins and Rachel Collins for Pilot Mountain.
Both boards of commissioners met on Monday for their December public meetings.
In Dobson, Johnson was sworn in for his second term, while Van Tucker gave his pledge via video conference from his home in Shoals.
In Pilot Mountain, both commissioners already had been sworn in. Collins got an early start back in August when then-Commissioner Hilda Willis stepped down because she had moved outside the town limits. Since Collins was running unopposed, the town board felt it was an obvious decision to have her start early.
Atkins got sworn in two weeks ago so he could participate in a town workshop. All that was left was selecting a mayor pro tem to replace outgoing Commissioner Kimberly Quinn. Atkins, the former mayor, suggested one of the senior commissioners get the nod, and Scott Needham was voted into the role.
The Pilot board also approved a resolution recognizing the service to the town by outgoing board members Willis and Quinn, who chose not to run as she is busy operating two businesses.
Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham, presented plaques to Quinn and Willis displaying the resolution.
“Thanks to the Mayor and town commissioners for such a beautiful plaque,” Willis said. “I have grown very fond of this town and look forward to bringing what I like to call more arts and humanity opportunities where we can continue to celebrate life and liberty.”
In Dobson the county board moved on to selecting its two officers for the next year.
Johnson had said he would step back from being chairman and let someone else have a try, just as Tucker and Commissioner Eddie Harris did in the previous two December meetings.
Johnson nominated his vice chair, Commissioner Mark Marion, to step up and replace him as chairman.
After being voted in unanimously, Marion nominated Commissioner Bill Goins to be his second-in-command. The vote was unanimous again.
As is customary, the county board took a five-minute break so that the seating arrangements could be changed to place the new leader in the center of the formation — as well as to give audience members a chance to congratulate the new chairman.
Pilot Mountain wasn’t done yet with its recognitions.
Rural volunteers
Mayor Cockerham got to present a national honor to a local volunteer.
The town nominated a local business owner and tourism promoter for one of just 100 slots across the country for rural town heroes.
“Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award is a new national program that will honor 100 extraordinary public service volunteers in smaller localities under 5,000,” says the website at www.civic-volunteer.com.
”It will shine a spotlight on the growing need for citizens to fill critical civic roles including local government boards and councils, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and the many advisory committees that support other key local government functions.”
The award is sponsored by CivicPlus, a Kansas provider of technology solutions for more than 4,000 local governments across the country.
The nomination period ran from June 1 to Sept. 15, with the awards announced in October.
The mayor said that Christy Craig was picked as one of those 100 initial honorees. He said she is owner of A Vintage View, chair of the Pilot Mountain Tourism Development Authority, an event organizer and possibly the town’s number one volunteer.
Commissioner Donna Kiger thanked Craig for her service, “I just think we owe you a great deal of gratitude for putting on the events we have in town. And it adds so much to our local economy.”
For more coverage of the events of these two meetings, see the upcoming editions of The News.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.