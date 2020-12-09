Police reports

• A Mount Airy resident has been charged with stealing clothing owned by another local woman, according to city police reports.

Melissa Ann Marie Carlino, 36, of 136 Parable Lane, is accused of taking a Ralph Lauren hoodie and a Nike hoodie, valued altogether at $176, Monday afternoon, with the victim listed as Tammy Stine Harvey of Linville Road. The theft occurred at the location of an unnamed business at 615 N. South St., with no other details listed concerning the alleged crime.

Carlino was encountered by police shortly afterward on North South Street near Maple Street and charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 15.

• A man from Walnut Cove was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond on felony charges Saturday after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $1,272 from Walmart, which involved removing security tags from some of the items. Alfred Martin Hill, 50, is said to have taken two Visio flat-screen television sets, a Bissell vacuum cleaner, two Jetson hoverboards, two Blu-Ray players, three Sharper Image speakers and an Internet router.

Hill is charged with two felonies, larceny and larceny by removal/destruction/deactivation of a security component, and second-degree trespassing due to earlier being banned from Walmart property. He is slated for a Feb. 15 appearance in District Court.

• Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street was the scene of a theft discovered on Nov. 30, which targeted the park’s security camera system. A router box, white in color, and an SD (Secure Digital) card were taken, with the property loss totaling $260.

• Dahnaye Harvey Brown, 26, of 400 Jasper Pointe Circle, No. 303, was served with a criminal summons on Nov. 23 for a charge of failing to return rental property, which had been filed on Nov. 17 with an employee of Leisure-Tyme Rentals on West Pine Street listed as the complainant. The case is set for the Jan. 4 District Court session.