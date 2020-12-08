Historic mill to host holiday home tour

By Tom Joyce

The 1827 Kapps Mill and nearby house is the site of the event this Saturday.

DOBSON — Owners of the Kapps Mill property in the Dobson area are trying to breathe new life into the iconic site with the help of a holiday home tour this coming Saturday.

“We would kind of like this historic landmark to come out of the weeds,” Christine Blydenburgh said of the motivation for the event scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kapps Mill Estate in the Mountain Park/Devotion community. It is located at 962 Kapps Mill Road, off Zephyr Road west of Dobson, with the holiday gathering free and open to the public.

The centerpiece of the site is a large grist mill on the Mitchell River dating to 1827 and a house nearby which was built a little later in the 19th century.

“And we’ve been doing a lot of work on the mill and other property,” Christine Blydenburgh said.

Both the home and mill are decorated for the holidays, offering photo and other opportunities.

“This is a free, open-air event where you can come tour this historic Dobson home and mill,” the co-owner explained. “Come meet us and perhaps take a step back in time.”

Saturday’s gathering also will feature sweet treats including cookies, cocoa and hot cider by a fire pit.

Artwork will be available for purchase, with two candlemakers scheduled to attend.

Blydenburgh encourages attendees to bring along any stories from the past they might be able to relate about the local landmark.

While visitors still drive by, the Kapps Mill site has perhaps lost some of its luster in recent years, after enjoying a status of a most-photographed location possibly rivaling that of Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway. One reason for this involved a picturesque waterfall and dam there which were washed away in October 2018 as a result of Hurricane Michael.

“We do want to be a vital part of the community again,” Blydenburgh said of the purpose behind Saturday’s holiday home tour.

“l would like to do a little pick-me-up,” she added.

Social-distancing and mask requirements are to be strictly enforced during the event.

Blydenburgh said she and her husband, who is from Long Island, New York, had been looking to buy a historic home, which led them to Kapps Mill Estate.

“We came across it and it’s very charming.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.