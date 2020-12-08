Surry County GOP sending workers to Georgia

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

While the US presidential election is fading into the past, eyes are set on a crucial pair of U.S. Senate run-off elections next month.

In January, a runoff election is being held in Georgia to determine the winners of the two remaining seats. Because there were multiple candidates running for each of Georgia’s two seats, no one received the required 50% of ballots cast, meaning the top two candidates in each race move on to a Jan. 5 run-off.

As it stands, Democrats hold 48 seats in the Senate while Republicans hold 50. If both of the remaining seats are won by Democrats, they essentially gain control over the Senate because any deadlocked votes would go to Democrat Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be settled. If Republicans win just one of the two seats, the party retains control of the Senate.

Those in the Surry County Republican party hope to help their party do just that.

The local party is sending volunteers to Georgia to employ door-knocking tactics to pull in votes.

“Door-knocking is a common practice in this kind of thing. You go to doors with a message for voters and try to convince them to vote for your candidate,” said Surry County Republican Party Chairman Mark Jones.

While many are concerned about possible transmission of COVID-19 resulting from such door-knocking tactics, Jones doesn’t think it will be an issue.

“There’s little risk of transmission of COVID outdoors, it is hardly an issue with door knocking,” Jones said. “I don’t see COVID being a factor.”

Making phone calls is an alternate tactic the party plans to employ. The main advantage to this tactic is the lack of a need for travel, while there would also be a lesser risk of contracting COVID-19.

Representatives from the party originally planned to send three volunteers to aid in the effort funded by Gun Owners of America. Because of the national significance of this election, Jones said the local group will be sending additional volunteers to supplement those who are already there.

The volunteers will be campaigning in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is home to more than half of the 10 million people living in Georgia. This makes the area a critical piece of the puzzle in determining America’s political outlook for the next several years.