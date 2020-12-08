Pilot woman charged in shooting death

December 8, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Whitaker

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A Pilot Mountain-area woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of her husband.

Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 47, of 245 Nichols Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested by officials from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder in the death of Ronald Alan Clark, 61, of the same address, according to a statement released by Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

According to the statement, released early Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a call at 4:47 p.m. Monday from a female about a shooting at the address off N.C. 268 about four miles west of U.S. 52.

Upon arrival at Clark’s residence, they found him dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker – his wife and the person who called in the shooting – was on the scene and was later charged with murder.

She is being held without bond; no court appearance is listed yet on the Surry County court docket.

No other information was released.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” the sheriff said in his initial written statement.

Neither Whitaker nor Clark have any criminal record listed on the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.