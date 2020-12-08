Shoals Elementary holds blood drive

December 8, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Submitted photo

Shoals Elementary sponsored its annual blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 2, collecting 40 units of blood.

“Thanks to those who donated many lives will be saved this holiday season,” the school said afterward. “We would like to thank Fairview United Methodist Church and pastor Duncan Martin for hosting this event. Without the support of our community we would not be able to have these special events.“