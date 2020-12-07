Gentry Middle School holds Patriot Games

December 7, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Eighth grade winners of the Patriot Games, from left, are Ty Richardson, Miguel Vega, Kinston Nichols, Ella Riggs, Sadie Moore, Abigail Elizalde, Kelly Cave, Ava McMillian, Caroline Lowe, and Cassidy Mills.

Submitted photo

<p>Sixth grader participating in the games were, from left, front row, Maria Armenta and Aiden Sawyers; middle row, Jeciline Martinez, Anslee Thomas, and Chance Sumner; back row, Gabby Richardson, Ashton Seal and Kira Ludwig.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Sixth grader participating in the games were, from left, front row, Maria Armenta and Aiden Sawyers; middle row, Jeciline Martinez, Anslee Thomas, and Chance Sumner; back row, Gabby Richardson, Ashton Seal and Kira Ludwig.

Submitted photo

<p>Teacher Jonathon Phillips donated trophies made from gold-painted recycled materials.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Teacher Jonathon Phillips donated trophies made from gold-painted recycled materials.

Submitted photo

<p>Encore teachers and support staff who organized the Patriot Games of 2020 are, from left, front row, Melissa Ramey, Karen Hodges, Vickie Ramey, Amber Horton, and Stephanie Bode; back row, Celeste Hawks, Jennifer Via, David Timm, Joe Voss, Michael Fahy, Natalie Badgett, Amber Kelly, Jonathan Phillips, Antonia Cawley, and Derwin Woodard.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Encore teachers and support staff who organized the Patriot Games of 2020 are, from left, front row, Melissa Ramey, Karen Hodges, Vickie Ramey, Amber Horton, and Stephanie Bode; back row, Celeste Hawks, Jennifer Via, David Timm, Joe Voss, Michael Fahy, Natalie Badgett, Amber Kelly, Jonathan Phillips, Antonia Cawley, and Derwin Woodard.

Submitted photo

<p>Seventh grade winners, from left, are Taegan East, Jaxie Draughn, Brady Bennett, Logan Brown, Aiden Edwards, Charley Evans, Ellie Easter, Kobi Hawks, EmmaGrey Dorsett, Benjamin Gonzalez, and Caleb Hollar.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Seventh grade winners, from left, are Taegan East, Jaxie Draughn, Brady Bennett, Logan Brown, Aiden Edwards, Charley Evans, Ellie Easter, Kobi Hawks, EmmaGrey Dorsett, Benjamin Gonzalez, and Caleb Hollar.

Submitted photo

Gentry Middle School recently held an event called the Patriot Games. Teacher Jonathan Phillips described the games as “an academic decathlon that integrated core and encore classes.”

In a year where school has been more different than ever, wearing masks and maintaining a distance of 6 feet has made student activities, communication, and socializing a challenge. Staff member Natalie Badgett casually mentioned to a colleague that she missed the noise and laughter of energetic students in the hallways. According to a statement released by Gentry representatives, students have been excellent in following CDC and Surry County guidelines and the event was intended to reward them for this behavior.

Media Specialist Stephanie Bode says that Phillips came up with the idea of Patriot Games. And while she, Phillips, and Badgett brainstormed ideas for the game stations, she says she appreciates how all the Encore teachers pulled together to create the events for the students to complete.

“The games were a great opportunity for our students to momentarily break away from blended learning to enjoy the outdoors,” Phillips said.

The games (or stations) were created in compliance with the CDC guidelines. “We kept 6 feet apart and wore masks at all times. Only one student completed an event at a time with proper cleaning between each grade level,” Badgett said. “The Patriot Games proved to the kids that during these difficult times we can still have fun.”