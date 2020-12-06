Players hope to make difference

December 6, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

The side of a cabinet makes a good place to display many of the cards made by Melissa Wall’s volleyball team, with the cards intended for residents of area adult and nursing homes.

In a holiday season of giving, players on one local youth volleyball team have their own special way of giving back.

Reeves Community Center’s Teal Tigers, composed mainly of fourth- and fifth-grade girls, went to work on Tuesday night.

They crafted handmade cards that they plan to send to patients at medical facilities such as Surry Community Health and Rehab, Northern Regional Hospital and Central Continuing Care.

“I want them to realize that even though they are kids, they can make a difference. Often you feel like you have to give something huge and grand, but little things can mean more than a big gift sometimes,” coach Melissa Wall said.

Wall, who works as a nurse when she isn’t coaching the team, mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge for patients in such facilities.

“I have family in nursing facilities, and we can’t even go see them. We’ve been seeing people through FaceTime and Skype, but not everyone in these facilities has the ability to do that.” she said.

“Going without socialization and without others and feeling like you’re alone in the world can be detrimental to your health; loneliness and depression are a real thing. You never know what someone else is going through, a simple gesture can change the outcome of so much in life.”

While the “official” meeting to make the cards was Tuesday night, Wall said that the children were enthusiastic and would likely make more cards at home. Card-making materials also were sent to the homes of those who couldn’t make it to the event, including one child who had been forced to quarantine.

“The feeling that everyone had was just happiness, joy and the sense of doing something good. It’s a good feeling to have. All the children were happy and excited about the good they were going to make. Our goal is for each girl to make five to ten cards each, and I feel like we will definitely exceed that,” the coach said.

