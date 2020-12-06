Mount Airy Police Reports

December 6, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Two box trucks were discovered broken into Thursday morning at Lowe’s Home Center, which involved the theft of property valued at $1,040, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The 2020 and 2017 Freightliner vehicles were forcibly entered, enabling the removal of miscellaneous moving equipment, a hand truck and two ignition keys. In addition to Lowe’s, Penske Leasing and Rental Co. and Arthur Arndt of Greenville, South Carolina, are listed as victims of the crime, with police records noting a “possible suspect” being identified in the case.

• Alexius Yvette Lipo, 36, of 1018 North St., was charged with larceny Thursday afternoon at Walmart, where store loss-prevention personnel allegedly witnessed her stealing miscellaneous clothing, food and household items valued at $102. Lipo is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 8.

• Robert Daniel Ford, 32, listed as a homeless person from Mount Airy, was incarcerated under a $20,000 secured bond on Nov. 24 after a traffic stop on Grace Street near Wrenn Avenue. Ford is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; displaying a fictitious registration plate on the 2007 Dodge Nitro he was operating; driving while license revoked; and a seat belt violation.

He also was found to be wanted on an order for arrest regarding an alleged probation violation which had been filed on Oct. 28. The case is set for Monday’s District Court session.

• A Nov. 24 traffic stop on Rockford Street at South Street led to a Mount Airy man being arrested on warrants for charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019 with no other details listed. Aron Edward Burdo, 31, of 2749 S. Main St., also was charged by city police with displaying an expired registration plate.

Burdo was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 22. His wife, Misty Irene Burdo, 37, also was served with a criminal summons for a charge of larceny during the traffic stop, which had been filed by county authorities in March 2019. She is facing a Jan. 4 court date.

• Susan Annette Hawks, 52, of 205 Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, was jailed on charges of resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct on Nov. 24 after she was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation at 1328 Carter St., where the Big Lots shopping center is located. Police records do not specify alleged actions on Hawks’ part which led to the charges, for which she was held under a $1,000 secured bond.

The case is set for the April 19 District Court session.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 29, of 110 Sheila St., was charged with second-degree trespassing on Nov. 24 at a residence on Fowler Road from which he had been banned in March. Caudle was transported to the county jail, ordered held there until sober and slated for a Dec. 14 appearance in District Court.

• A Motorola Moto E cell phone, black in color, and a pink magnetic cell phone case owned by Sharon Brown Futrell of the 6000 block of West Pine Street were stolen on Nov. 16 from a restroom at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway. The loss totaled $195.