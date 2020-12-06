Surry County Sheriff Reports

December 6, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Cody Dwayne Holt, 29, of Westfield Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 10 on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 8 court date in Danbury.

He next has a court date on this felony charge Dec. 15. The day before he faces charges in Dobson of felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony probation violations.

• Kimberly Frances Hull, 56, of Fleeman Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in court in 2011 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $1,041 cash bond and a court appearance later that day.

• Cory Ralph Arrington, 29, no address given, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 2 court date. He has upcoming District Court dates on Dec. 11 and 18 and Jan. 12.

• Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 35, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of assault and battery. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 2 court date.

He has court dates in Surry, Stokes and Iredell counties over the next three months,

• Joshua Travis Taylor, 39, of Lambsburg, Virginia, was arrested at a residence on N.C. 268, about a mile west of the intersection at U.S. 601. He was charged with stalking, trespassing and indecent exposure. He was confined in the county jail with no bond amount listed. He was given a Sept. 23 court date and has his next appearance on these charges Jan. 13.

• Trevor Lindel Marshall, 25, of Tildy Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 29 for failure to appear in court Aug. 19. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date. He faces four counts of felony possession of stolen goods with court dates coming up Dec. 9 and Jan. 13.

• Timothy Alan Flynn, 37, of Paisley Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 29 for failure to appear in court Aug. 26. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 23 court date.

He has court dates Dec. 16 and 22 for felony drug charges.

• Nathan Eugene Bedsaul, 35, of East Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 29, charging him with larceny, dated that day. The complainant is Sharon Wall of Mount Airy. Bedsaul was given a Sept. 18 court date and will next be in court on this charge Jan. 22.

• Jesse James Outlaw, 27, no address given, was arrested on Quaker Church Road in Pilot Mountain Sept. 1. He was charged with failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, no car insurance, littering, expired inspection and some other driving-related offenses. He also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 6 court date.

He was convicted of 13 felonies in November 2017 and has spent most of the time since then in prison.

• Joshua Shay McCormick, 37, of Trails End Lane, Mount Airy, was stopped on McKinney Road in Mount Airy Sept. 1. He was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court earlier that day on an unnamed felony offense. He also was charged on the spot with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth and two counts of misdemeanor drug possession. He was given a $45,000 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date, and he next faces these charges in Superior Court Jan. 11.

• Timothy Dale Holcomb, 53, of Rogers Trail, State Road, was served an order for arrest Sept. 1 for failure to appear in court Aug. 19. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Carly Marie Pina, 25, of Lower Park Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 1 for failure to appear in court Aug. 10. She was given a $2,000 secured bond. No court date was listed on the report, but the docket says she will be in court Jan. 11 for a felony charge of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug.

• Kevin Phillip Danley Jr., 27, of Danley Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Sept. 2 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two unnamed misdemeanor counts. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.

On Sept. 23 he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He received probation, a suspended sentence, and a “split” sentence where part of his time could have been served pre-trial in jail or that he will be under house arrest.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.