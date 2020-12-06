City police vacancies now stand at 10

December 6, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy police station is pictured in a file photo.

Tom Joyce | The News

It’s a good bet that the Mount Airy Police Department’s Christmas wish list includes some new officers, but with no guarantee of holiday magic producing them under the tree, department leaders are relying on recruitment measures instead.

“We are 10 officers short,” city Police Chief Dale Watson reported regarding the present status of the department. When at full strength, it has 41 sworn members.

Vacancies have been an issue for Mount Airy police in recent years, with one of the factors for this being the high standards it sets in hiring officers, Watson has said. He reiterated that Thursday afternoon when discussing the matter before a city council meeting.

Similar manpower shortages such as what is occurring now have prompted Mount Airy officials to take extra measures to beef up the ranks since 2017.

In June of that year, the starting pay for police officers was increased to the $35,000 range in order to better compete with other law enforcement agencies.

Also, an incentive program later was implemented under which the city government pays the costs of Basic Law Enforcement Training that recruits undergo. It allows them to receive a conditional offer of employment while attending classes and a stipend every two weeks based on a pay rate of $12.10 per hour and 80 hours of training.

This approach addresses the problems would-be officers possibly face in jugging daytime training schedules and related demands while holding down night jobs.

In exchange, new officers agree to work for the city at least two years. Those who are terminated or resign are required to reimburse the municipality $5,000 for the training costs incurred on their behalf.

Shortage persists

The pay and incentive measures were taken after ongoing vacancies in the department reached a peak of nine.

Even after being put into effect, the department still found itself with nine vacancies as of this past February, and now the number stands at 10.

The force has lost some personnel due to retirement, and Watson has pointed out that department members leave for various other reasons. The special pressures faced by law enforcement personnel, especially during 2020, also can be problematic.

Another factor cited for Mount Airy’s situation is a vetting process that includes extensive background checks on applicants.

The police chief indicated Thursday afternoon that the department’s strict standards sometimes lead to automatic disqualification of persons for incidents in the past.

Watson earlier this year described the selection process as “very rigorous.”

While patrol officers mostly are what are needed at a given time, the vacancies in a breakdown supplied in August included that of a criminal investigator.

Recruitment measures

Similar to the college sports drafts, area law enforcement agencies seek new members from graduating classes of the ongoing training program of Surry Community College.

And that’s the case with Mount Airy police now.

In late November, the city police department was engaged in the process of interviewing applicants from the most recent college training class, which Chief Watson said Thursday did not produce any new officers for the department.

“We also interviewing applicants to send to the upcoming BLET class, which will begin Jan. 11,” he added. The training-incentive package can play a role in that process.

“We are hopeful that our efforts will pay off,” the chief remarked.

Watson mentioned that the department did add Kandon Wilson as an officer on Oct. 15.

Those who join the department typically are sworn in during a special ceremony at City Hall, but due to COVID-19 “informal ceremonies” are now the rule, the chief explained.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.