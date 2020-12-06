Surry County Most Wanted

December 5, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Abigail Smythe Lawson, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

• Donald David Dupree, 50, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Mitchell Montana Vernon, 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

• Samantha Mae Fisher, 39, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Wayne Warrick, 36, white male, wanted on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule I drug.

• Anthony Darrell Nelson, 52, white male, wanted for felony assault by strangulation, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a female.

• David Michael Edwards, 45, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, felony trafficking in amphetamines, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, white male, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.