Elections board to hold 2nd recount

December 5, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

On Nov. 20, Surry County held a recount for one statewide race. Apparently that wasn’t good enough.

Surry’s largest voting district, the consolidated Elkin precinct, was picked at random for a second recount, coming this week.

Michella Huff, county elections director, said on that Nov. 20 that members of the county Board of Elections, along with representatives from both political parties, had spent all day doing a recount in the race for the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

In Surry County, Huff stated that after an 11-hour workday, recounting more than 36,700 local ballots, there wasn’t a single vote added or subtracted with either of the two candidates.

The N.C. Supreme Court has seven members: one chief justice and six associate justices. Cheri Beasley has served as chief justice, with Paul Newby the senior associate justice.

Newby ran against Beasley and edged the incumbent by the slimmest of margins. In this race with more than 5 million votes cast, Paul Newby edged Cheri Beasley by a mere 409 votes, or about four votes per county.

While the race was nearly a tie across the state, Newby won in a landslide in Surry County. The Republican candidate dominated Beasley with 72% of the vote: 26,148 to 9,849.

On Friday afternoon, Huff announced that Beasley had requested a “hand-to-eye recount.” This recount would only take place at 3% of voting sites in each county, selected in a random drawing that took place at 2 p.m. Friday, she noted.

The Board of Elections will recount Elkin precinct’s ballots at the Dobson office this coming Friday.

What exactly will happen in a hand-to-eye recount?

Huff said there will be a team of four conducting the recount: two Republicans and two Democrats.

A team of two officials – one Democrat and one Republican – will read and announce the chief justice result of each ballot.

“One person will read the ballot, and the other official will ensure the correct vote was read aloud,” she said.

The other two-person team – also one Democrat and one Republican – will record and tally the votes for each candidate on paper.

“Recounts are open to the public and must be performed in the presence of the board or under the supervision of the board,” said the elections director. “This means that either a quorum of the board (any three members) or a bipartisan team of two board members must be present for the entire recount.”

Huff added, “As a reminder, masks must be worn by everyone in the room at all times during the recount.”

The recount starts Friday at 8:30 am in the Board of Elections office at 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson, the site of the former Lowes Food/Just Save shopping center.