Plans progressing for hotel project

December 3, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Bryan Grote of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. updates plans for a possible hotel in the Sparger Building on the old Spencer’s industrial property downtown during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Tom Joyce | The News

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are moving right along for a proposed hotel on former textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy, city officials learned Thursday afternoon.

In updating the ongoing Spencer’s redevelopment project during a council meeting, Bryan Grote, a local financial expert and member of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., reported that progress has occurred since October, when the hotel project was last discussed publicly.

It emerged after an ambitious request for proposal (RFP) process that solicited development ideas for the former industrial site acquired by the municipal government in 2014. The process centered on a large structure on Willow Street known as the Sparger Building and vacant property on Franklin Street nearby.

While that effort produced one firm proposal, perhaps due to development activity being hampered by coronavirus uncertainties, the potential hotel project resulting was celebrated by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when briefed on it at the October meeting.

‘Cube’ a key

At that same session, the commissioners also voted to terminate an agreement with an area agency that had sought to establish a culinary training center in another former Spencer’s building located behind the Sparger structure, known as “The Cube.”

Its recent availability — brought on by the failure of multiple grant requests to aid the proposed culinary institute — opened another door by adding an enticement for the potential hotel, Grote said Thursday afternoon.

“That proposal was contingent on decisions related to the Cube Building,” Grote said, echoing comments in October that it would make the hotel project more appealing from a development standpoint.

“So the past several weeks have been full of meetings, another site visit,” he said of activity by the unnamed potential developer. “The developer did examine The Cube thoroughly, including the physical condition of those buildings.”

Grote explained that The Cube actually contains three structures in all: a large main area, a dye house and an annex.

“Our understanding is it will not include the entire Cube complex,” he said of the hotel plan. “But it most likely will incorporate one of those (three) elements.”

While telling city leaders that “you’re not going to be rid of the entire Cube yet,” its remaining parts will be available to market for other uses, Grote mentioned.

The hotel development party involved has concluded its due diligence regarding the extra space and refined the scope of the project, and now is updating cost estimates and a financial plan required for the process.

“We have asked for a final updated proposal by early next week,” Grote told city officials in reference to Mount Airy Downtown’s efforts, which also involve Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison.

Grote said the timetable hopefully will allow that work group — which is offering its services to the city for free — to review the material and prepare a summary overview and evaluation for the commissioners to consider at their next meeting.

“I see the Cube, whatever happens there, as another great opportunity for our city,” Commissioner Ron Niland said after Grote’s presentation.

“So we’ll see where all of this goes,” added Niland, who also is serving as mayor pro tem due to the resignation of Mayor David Rowe in October. “Hopefully, we’re moving in a positive direction.”

“Sounds great,” Commissioner Tom Koch concurred.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.