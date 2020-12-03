North Carolina Granite sold to Canadian firm

December 3, 2020
By John Peters

The News

One of the oldest and most well-known businesses in Mount Airy is changing hands.

North Carolina Granite, a locally owned firm mining and producing the iconic white Mount Airy granite since its founding in 1889, is being acquired by the Canadian firm Polycor Inc.

The two firms jointly announced the agreement Thursday morning.

Polycor, founded in 1989, is owned by the Canadian equity investment firm Torquest, and owns more than 50 quarry and 20 manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe. The firm employees around 1,100 people companywide.

North Carolina Granite employs about 80 people, and Polycor officials say they anticipate no changes in those numbers at first, with the possibility of some growth over time.

“Polycor not only plans to maintain, but also continue investing in and growing NCGC’s quarry and plant operations,” according to Nicholas Punzi, of RooneyPartners, a communications firm handling public relations for the transaction.

Todd Tucker, president of Surry County Economic Development Partnership, said information he gleaned from company officials backed up that assertion.

“It will not affect local operations, that’s my understanding,” he said of the purchase. “They don’t plan initially any job losses, anything negative.” Tucker said his organization learned of the transaction a couple of days earlier in the week.

Mount Airy’s granite is widely known throughout the building and stone industry, as well as being a tourist attraction with the largest open-face quarry in the world. Its white granite has been used in a number of national monuments, including the Wright Brothers Memorial at Kitty Hawk.

“Founded in 1889, NCGC is recognized by architects and other industry stakeholders for its high-quality White Mount Airy Granite,” both companies said in a statement issued Thursday. “This stone is famous throughout the industry for being one of the brightest, most uniform and highest-quality white granites in the world.”

“For over 125 years, we have operated as an independent company, and have an exceptional reputation in the marketplace and in the community which we operate,” said William Swift, CEO of North Carolina Granite. “We are very pleased to join forces with Polycor, a company that shares our values and passion for natural stone, and which has a leading position in the global natural stone industry. We are excited to work together to continue growing our businesses and provide opportunities for our hard-working and dedicated employees.”

Punzi said the discussion surrounding the transaction happened over the course of 2020, starting toward the beginning of the year.

“The two parties have known each other and been friendly for many years,” he said.

“The acquisition of NCGC is yet another important strategic milestone for Polycor as we continue to expand our geographic footprint, and further strengthen our portfolio of worldclass natural stones,” said Patrick Perus, Polycor CEO.

“This is truly an exciting time for us as our business continues to grow, both organically and through acquisition,” said Perus. “We are very excited to bring NCGC’s tremendous resources, expertise, and talented employees to the Polycor family. This acquisition further underscores our firm commitment to be the leaders in ethically quarried stone.”

Polycorp declined to release details of the sale. The company said it expected to close on the deal before the end of the year.