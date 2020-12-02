Wesstfield celebrates special reading days

The Love for Literacy Committee members Billy Pell, dressed as Ivan, and Jeana Cox, deliver books and snacks to the students.

Submitted photo

First grade student Eithan Kovathc shows off his book.

Fifth grade student Lily Heath is excited to read The One and Only Ivan.

The Love for Literacy Committee at Westfield Elementary School recently sponsored a special November/December reading event at .

On the morning of Nov. 23, members of the committee along with special guest, The One and Only Ivan, visited all classrooms with a special delivery. All students and teachers received a copy of The One and Only Ivan along with a snack,

Nov. 23 – Nov. 24 were designated as “Ivan Days” and was spent reading the novel and completing activities. This was made possible through the donation of a former Westfield student who attended the old Westfield school and his daughter, who requested to remain anonymous.