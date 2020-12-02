Westfield Baptist holding outdoor Christmas service

December 2, 2020 John Peters II Church, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

This nativity scene now occupies the large field adjacent to the Westfield Baptist Church Annex which will be the location for Sunday evening’s outdoor community Christmas service.

Westfield Baptist Church will serve as host for an outdoor community Christmas service Sunday evening with all invited to attend.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. in a large field across from the church, adjacent to the church annex. Westfield Baptist Church is located at 6713 Westfield Road in the Westfield community.

According to Westfield Baptist Associate Pastor Wes McGarry, the format will feature Christmas songs, including traditional carols, with guitar accompaniment.

A narrator will then read the Christmas story as young participants from the church act out each scene.

A brief homily will follow, McGarry said, highlighting the Christmas message of redemption.

While striving to maintain safety, organizers hope to be able to offer refreshments afterward.

Families are asked to sit together while providing space between themselves and others and masks are encouraged.

“At any holiday gathering including this one, our first priority is to spread the Gospel message,” McGarry said. “We want this to be a beacon of hope for our community in 2020. We want to be able, as safely as possible, to enjoy a celebration of Christmas.”