City surplus grows despite pandemic

December 2, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Kelly Gooderham, of the Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm, presents its latest audit of Mount Airy’s books.

Tom Joyce | The News

Many businesses and governmental units have been hit hard financially this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city of Mount Airy so far is not one of them.

The most recent audit for the municipality shows that what is commonly known as its surplus fund, or savings — money which can be used for any purpose — actually grew by nearly $1.7 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year ending on June 30.

That number stood at $11,011,349, compared to $9,326,225 at the end of the previous fiscal year, a gain of around 15%.

Based on the timing involved, the total reflects only about four months of the pandemic period that began taking hold in March, accompanied by a statewide shelter-in-place order and closures or cutbacks among local businesses generating sales taxes.

There were indications Mount Airy wasn’t suffering that much, including higher-than-expected sales-tax revenues reported at various junctures. But this was not confirmed until an official audit’s release in recent days.

The overall results of an audit report by Kelly Gooderham of the Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm of Hickory had Mount Airy officials breathing sighs of relief.

“It was certainly a pleasant surprise,” Commissioner Tom Koch said of the outcome for 2019-20. “We were worried about the results of last year — COVID pandemic and all that.”

“The city’s audit report has been approved by the LGC with an unmodified opinion — there were no findings or questioned costs,” Gooderham said of Mount Airy’s financial statements being reviewed by the Local Government Commission, a state regulatory agency, as part of the process.

While Mount Airy’s overall financial picture did improve, the audit does contain signs of things not being normal, according to items highlighted by Gooderham, whose firm has annually checked the municipality’s books since 2011 through a state-required independent process.

Revenues, expenses drop

The city government finished in the black for 2019-20, with revenues outpacing expenditures $13.8 million to $12.3 million.

General fund revenues, which are accounted for separately from Mount Airy’s water-sewer fund supported by user fees, decreased by about $123,000, or less than 1%, compared to 2018-19. That was more than offset by a drop in expenditures of around $972,000, or 7.3%.

Municipal sales and services that produce revenues experienced a drop, which Gooderham said was primarily due to fewer fee collections caused by the closing of Reeves Community Center during the pandemic.

However, property tax collections were up during the last fiscal year.

That also was the case with sources including local option sales taxes and ABC distributions, which showed a total gain of about $227,000, or 5%.

Spending was lower in municipal departments such as police, fire, parks and recreation and administration, based on audit results mirroring downturn factors such as job vacancies not being filled and less salary costs, and the delaying of major equipment acquisitions.

Gooderham pointed out that another barometer of a local government unit’s financial health is its total available fund balance as a percentage of general fund expenditures for one year. The Local Government Commission recommends that this be at least 8%, representing about a month’s worth of budgeted expenses.

Mount Airy’s percentage for 2019-20 was 80.7%, higher that the 67.6% logged for the previous fiscal year, which the accounting firm representative said amounts to about 10.1 months of expenditures. She said that figure is well above the average for municipalities of similar size.

The full financial brunt of the coronavirus will be felt during the present 2020-21 fiscal year, which began on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2021, but officials are pleased with the latest findings.

“We’ll be using this as we go forward in our budgeting next year,” Commissioner Ron Niland, who also is serving as mayor on an interim basis, said after Gooderham’s report.

City officials have been considering dipping into the surplus, or available fund balance to pay for needs such as a new fire engine and automated garbage trucks.

In early July, the commissioners voted to never take the fund balance below $6 million, or a level representing 45% of Mount Airy’s general fund budget, whichever is higher.

The present fiscal year’s budget totals $13.9 million, which put the limit at $6.2 million under that formula.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

