Weekend sales up despite virus concerns

The weather is a little less welcoming downtown on Monday as seen here than it was on Small Business Saturday when the high reached the 60s.

Santa Claus visits with a small child at Mayberry Antique Mall.

Santa Claus visits with a small child at Mayberry Antique Mall.

A winter wonderland includes some sparkling ice from gemstones at Marion's Jeweler on Main Street.

A winter wonderland includes some sparkling ice from gemstones at Marion’s Jeweler on Main Street.

This tree is one of many decorations inside Bear Creek Gifts.

This tree is one of many decorations inside Bear Creek Gifts.

Books surround the bottom of this Christmas tree in the front window of Pages.

Books surround the bottom of this Christmas tree in the front window of Pages.

It might not be a typical year, but Small Business Saturday persevered this past weekend.

It seems like every week some beloved regular event gets canceled because of the pandemic (such as the annual Christmas Parade), but one thing that hasn’t changed is a desire for folks to shop for gifts for loved ones — and maybe a little something for themselves.

For decades, businesses have tried to take advantage of many people getting a vacation day for the Friday after Thanksgiving to hold sales. Sometimes it is difficult for Mom and Pop stores to compete with national chains on Black Friday, so Small Business Saturday, led by founding company American Express, came along in 2010 as a way to draw attention back to local retailers.

With a high in the 60s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year, the weather was welcoming for people out strolling the sidewalks.

The cold makes a difference in how many people come out, noted Phil Marsh, president of the city’s Downtown Business Association.

“The weather was good; that always helps retail on the weekend,” said Randy Collins, president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. “The reports I’ve heard for many of the merchants was that it was a good day.”

Jerry Caudle, who runs Bear Creek Gifts with Steve Martin, said their business had a good weekend, but that has been pretty typical for them the past half-year.

Traffic was down from the time of the virus first began spreading across the state in early March and the governor’s shutdown order. Then Gov. Roy Cooper started Phase I on May 22, opening up many businesses.

Since that time, sales have been good, Caudle said.

One business owner said he didn’t see much of an increase in traffic. He said there were about as many folks in the shop as a typical weekend, but he did see a higher percentage of out-of-towners. He guessed that about half were visitors, likely in the city to visit relatives for Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 likely had an impact on traffic this weekend, said Marsh, but there were still quite a few visitors in town despite that.

“After you stay in so long, you get cabin fever and you want to go somewhere,” said Marsh. He said he is downtown about every day and speaks to a lot of folks, and a lot of these people in recent months have been coming from out of town.

They can come here and walk the street and not have to fight the crowds, he explained. The governor is talking about social distancing, but it’s much harder to keep that 6 feet of distance in a bigger city.

Collins said he has heard from folks complaining about an inconsistency of people following the facemask policy, but the chamber can’t manage that.

The chamber’s position has been that the governor has required that business employees and customers alike wear masks, and it encourages everyone to comply.

The majority of merchants are wearing masks and are requesting people who come in to wear masks, said Collins. But there are some merchants out there who aren’t requiring people to wear masks — and not just downtown, but all over the city.

Some residents don’t want to leave their homes because of the pandemic, Collins said. He knows that wearing a mask is an inconvenience, but he wants to see shoppers put more at ease.

“I hope people understand this is a public health crisis and not a political debate,” he said.

• Over in Pilot Mountain, the town had been planning to do a few things to promote Small Business Saturday. However, Jenny Kindy, the Main Street coordinator, gave birth to her second child last week and threw a wrench in the plans. Still, the show must go on, and retailers went about their business.

“My wife and I visited several of our local stores the last few weekends to do our part to support local businesses,” said Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham.

“All of them were grateful for the events recently and had noticed an uptick in sales. It’s been a difficult year so being able to have some smaller events like Ladies Night Out, Small Business Saturday, and a couple of outdoor markets has made a difference,” said Cockerham.

“In 2020 it is more important than ever that we find ways to safely support small businesses in our community so that they can survive.”

The mayor also pointed out that the town has a Christmas market coming up this weekend.

“Masks will be required, and we have made arrangements to space vendors out across three different areas downtown: Depot Street, First Citizens Bank Parking Lot, and Town Hall Parking Lot. That will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

