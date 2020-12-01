SCC teams with Habitat on home

December 1, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Construction Management Technology program students from Surry Community College have been a big part of the latest Habitat for Humanity build in Surry County. Here they pose for a photo on a break at the home site in Pilot Mountain.

Submtited photo

<p>Construction Management Technology program students from Surry Community College lift a wall at the Habitat For Humanity home in Pilot Mountain.</p> <p>Submtited photo</p>

Construction Management Technology program students from Surry Community College lift a wall at the Habitat For Humanity home in Pilot Mountain.

Submtited photo

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Construction is underway on a new Habitat for Humanity house in Pilot Mountain — the first new home build by the local group in almost two years.

The past couple of years has been no break for the group, however. Officials and volunteers with the organization have used this time to work on numerous rehab builds in which an existing home is refurbished and sold to a new owner.

When work on the new house originally began in March, newly appointed interim executive director Marlin Yoder was excited to begin his first project with the group. Unfortunately, a certain pandemic had other plans.

“COVID-19 has delayed us greatly. We had a groundbreaking back in early March and we were ready to get started, but then COVID hit, and everything shut down,” Yoder said. “We were delayed to a point that we couldn’t use any volunteers, and we need volunteers. We had to wait until we got to a point that the local authorities, state authorities and Habitat International would allow us to resume building with volunteers.”

Although the build was pushed back, Yoder explained that Kristen Branch and her two teenage sons had already been chosen to live in the house.

”The family has been very patient with us in this build. They were so excited when we broke ground and were so disappointed when we had to stop. They are very involved in the process. They are so excited to see progress and we are excited with them,” Yoder said, of the project, which resumed in October.

Assisting with the building of the house so far, Yoder said that the Construction Management Technology program at Surry Community College has played a crucial role in the project.

“They are helping out with everything. They put the floor system together, they’ve been putting up walls, and now we’re looking for them to set up the rafters,” said Yoder. “We are so grateful for Surry Community College’s help. It’s a great experience for them to be involved in the building of the house.”

Habitat for Humanity has been active in Surry County since 1993 and has helped more than 50 families find housing solutions during that time. Additionally, the group has helped more than 30 families overseas.

Those who are at least 16 years old and are interested in volunteering and working on-site may email volunteer@mountairyhabitat.org for more information.