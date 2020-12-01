City schools receive digital grant

December 1, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Willard

Mount Airy City Schools was recently one of six Digital-Age Learning Initiative Implementation Grants awarded through the North Carolina State Board of Education. The district has been awarded $150,000 over two years thanks to the efforts of Penny Willard, director of innovative programming, who applied for the grant.

“Such an implementation grant will enhance the district’s work in engaging K-12 digital teacher leaders through effective implementation of the NC Digital Learning Competencies,” the school said in announcing the grant. “This will support their ability to facilitate enhanced personalized learning for both students and teachers, as well as allowing them to earn badges for micro credentialing in the areas of remote and blended learning, culturally responsive teaching practices, and digital instruction.

“This comes at a crucial time when both veteran and new teachers are utilizing remote and blended learning models daily to reach and educate students,” school officials continued in a statement. “The funding that is being provided through this grant will support teachers and their ability to facilitate learning for students. The district will also be able to increase support for teachers around their specific needs in the classroom. Through the continuation of the Innovation Squad, which creates opportunities for micro credentialing, teachers will be able to have choices around their learning and grow in areas while also being able to acquire Google Educator certifications.”

“The DLI grant will provide resources and tools that are aimed towards the current teaching and learning needs of our teachers,” Willard said. “These resources will help our staff facilitate engaging and rigorous learning experiences for all learners, regardless of the learning environment. We are making history as educators living through a time that is unprecedented and challenging for both students and teachers. As always, Mount Airy City Schools will continue to rise to the challenge and serve our students and teachers with innovative practices that are equitable and relevant.”

Another support that this grant will provide is ongoing summer professional development for the district’s already established Digital Teacher Leaders (DTL). These teacher leaders will continue to grow their knowledge base and increase capacity within their schools. To further assist educators working with students learning on campus and remotely, 30 additional iPads will be provided that will help DTL serve secondary students in their learning. Document cameras and external monitors will also be provided to those teachers.

A large part of the grant will be facilitated by the district’s digital learning coach, Brittany Branch. The role she holds includes supporting:

• each school’s professional learning communities

• teachers one-on-one

• administrators to provide consistency for families

• staff through facilitating professional development

• teachers by vetting resources and developing curriculum resources

“As a district we are thrilled to have the opportunity to further invest in our teachers and provide them with access to self-selected, high quality professional learning,” Willard said. “We are extremely grateful for the Digital Age Learning Initiative grant, which will help us to empower our teachers as professionals and leaders of digital learning. We are proud and thankful for our teachers as they continue to provide exceptional learning experiences no matter the circumstances. They are amazing at meeting our students at their point of need and this will allow the district to also meet our teachers at their point of need. Over the next two years of the grant, our teachers will continue to refine and reflect on their skills, which are needed to pivot between the remote learning environment and traditional classroom.”