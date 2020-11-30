Twelve Oaks residents swing into fall season

November 30, 2020 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

Max Cook gets ready to enjoy some of the fresh apple dumplings made by Amanda Galyeon.

Amanda Galyeon is serving up some fresh apple dumplings made for Twelve Oaks residents.

Delphia Thomas shows off the painted jar lids pumpkin craft she completed.

Pauline Younger holds a plate of Halloween treats.

Faye Fowler displays a homemade scarecrow door hanging.

Edna Sexton shows off a Thankful craft she made.

The flavor of fall was definitely in full bloom this autumn at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community, in Mount Airy.

Residents there were staying active and engaged with seasonal fun, food and crafts, according to the staff. Many of the staffers were busy making crafts and other items reflecting the seaston.