Ridgecrest holding Christmas walk-through

November 30, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Event will raise money for Alzheimers Association

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

This lighted archway is one of many Christmas decorations going up at Ridgecrest retirement community in Mount Airy as part of its upcoming Holiday Walk of Hope. The event is scheduled for Dec. 16-19 and is open to the community.

Submitted photo

This holiday season, a community light display and walk-through will be held at Ridgecrest retirement community in an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event, known as the Holiday Walk of Hope, will last from Dec. 16-19 and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all four nights. The event, which organizers hope to make an annual gathering, will feature a wealth of performers and speakers including but not limited to Global America Role Model Mazel Benson from Salt Lake City, singers Teresa Bennett and Kinston Nickels, The Common Good band, and the Nonesuch Playmakers will be performing Christmas carols.

Ridgecrest Social Director Jennifer Johnson said Santa will be on hand to visit with kids, and there will be popcorn and hot chocolate for sale.

Johnson noted that the event isn’t exclusive to Ridgecrest residents and is being held with the entire community in mind. She anticipates a couple hundred or more people attending the event, although this will certainly pose a challenge during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“No mask, no entry period. We don’t want anyone to come here and get sick, we want them to come here and have a joyous evening to see some fun light displays and bring hope to a cause there is still no cure for,” said Johnson.

The admission fee for the walk is $3 per person. Provided that they call in advance of their arrival, admission for a group of 15 people or more is $2 per person. Attendance for children ages 2 and under is free. The event is wheelchair and handicap accessible.

“We have had groups from Mount Airy, Virginia, and Pilot Mountain donate lights for our displays, the community has been immensely helpful in making this happen. In the future if there are businesses or organizations that want to sponsor or build a light display we can start incorporating that, the ultimate goal is to really make this something that our community is super involved in,” Johnson said.

“With all that’s going on right now there needs to be a light of hope, and what better way to do that than raising money for a fantastic cause that is near and dear to our hearts,” Johnson said.