Bell ringers seeking to give Christmas help

November 29, 2020

Sam Chamberlain, outfitted with personal protection equipment, is busy ringing a bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle project.

Submitted photo

The Salvation Army of Mount Airy kicked off its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign Nov. 21, raising money to provide help to those in need during the Christmas season. All gifts given to the Red Kettle remain in the Surry County community.

“Thanks to ongoing support from the community, the Salvation Army can help individuals, families, and communities during this difficult time,” said Lt. Jeff Brooks, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Mount Airy. “COVID-19 has created challenges for many people. The need for a bright Christmas is great, but we are committed to being a source of help and hope for people who seek us.”

This year, to ensure safety for all volunteers, donors, and community partners, the Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols to ensure the safety of volunteers, bell ringers, donors, and partners in the Red Kettle Campaign. These protocols include safety training for bell ringers, maintaining social distancing guidelines, regular sanitization of kettle equipment, and the provision of personal protection equipment for all bell ringers.

For additional safety measures, the Salvation Army Red Kettles are enabled with smart chips and QR codes to provide donors with the option of making a contactless donation. The smart chips have Apple/Google pay technology, allowing donors to “bump” or scan with their phones to donate.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December, the local Salvation Army official said. “A couple of hours ringing the bell at a kettle makes an impact on your local community,” he said. To register to ring the bells, or for more information about The Salvation Army, call 336-786-4075.