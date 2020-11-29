‘Drive-through’ holiday event planned

Dealing with COVID-19 often requires creativity, and when facing the reality of no 2020 Christmas parade in downtown Mount Airy or community tree-lighting program, local organizations worked as feverishly as Santa’s elves to devise an alternative.
The result is a new holiday attraction to celebrate the spirit of the season: a Drive Through Downtown Mount Airy event to be held this coming Thursday.
Scheduled between 6 and 6:30 p.m., it will allow the public to enjoy a half-mile of light displays, beautifully decorated windows and live music downtown from a variety of groups — without having to leave the comfort and safety of one’s vehicle.
The drive-through celebration effectively is replacing an annual holiday parade in the central business district and a tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall — while retaining key elements and avoiding the typically huge turnouts of both with coronavirus cases surging.
There still will be a procession of vehicles, but one in which the attractions are fixated along North Main Street while the onlookers are those doing the riding. And the community Christmas tree in front of the Municipal Building will be lit, though not accompanied by the usual heavy concentration of attendees.
“We thought about it and thought about it and tried to do more,” Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh said of organizers’ efforts in replacing the traditional parade/tree lighting, “but couldn’t think of how to do anything without a crowd.”
Marsh says ongoing restrictions limiting public gatherings continue to be the obstacle, one that has caused the cancellation of numerous downtown events throughout the year. “It’s out of our control right now, really.”
Excited about Thursday
The replacement activities on tap for Thursday night emerged through a partnership of people and organizations including the Downtown Business Association, which spearheads parades and most other events downtown; the Mount Airy Appearance Commission that normally plans the tree-lighting program at the Municipal Building;
Also, Polly Long, who is a member of the beautification group and is involved with a new racial equity committee in city schools; and Jenny Smith of Mount Airy Visitors Center, who also serves on the Appearance Commission, were involved.
“Several of them got together and kind of came up with this idea,” Marsh said of a way to address the loss of the parade and tree program.
“At least we’re trying to do a little something — it’ll be sort of a drive-through.”
“This is the only Christmas program that hasn’t been cancelled — it’s the only one,” Long said of Thursday’s significance.
The plan calls for people to stay in their vehicles while moving along North Main — in a steady manner that doesn’t cause traffic backups — and taking in the sights and the musical attractions Long helped assemble.
“That is the part that I’m very excited about,” she said. Long explained that the COVID-19 crisis did provide a positive outcome by allowing different religious, ethnic and other cultures existing locally to be showcased in a way which might not have occurred otherwise.
Talent Lineup
That has resulted in an array of musical groups to be stationed outside different locations downtown for performances during Thursday night’s drive-through.
Among these, based on a list provided by Long, are:
• The Grace Moravian Church Band that will play from the Robby’s store location. “They’re very traditional, of course, in this area,” said Long. She pointed out that COVID-19 has caused the cancellation for the first time anyone can remember of a local Moravian Lovefeast involving the band, which welcomes the chance to perform Thursday.
• Across the street at Brannock and Hiatt Furniture, a Mormon church choir will add its sounds to the occasion.
• The Surry Sings Community Chorus is to perform from the downtown gazebo at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets. It is a gospel group sponsored by the Surry Arts Council which Long said will represent the African-American community.
• A Latino family from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church will occupy a site at the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. “They sing and they play musical instruments,” Long said. “It’s really important, I think, to include this,” she added in regard to the large Latino population in this area.
• At the Mount Airy Tractor Co. Toyland Store, a group of traditional dancers is scheduled to perform.
• Fiddlers will be set up in the downtown restroom area, organized by the chamber.
• A blues band is scheduled to perform in the small park on the corner of Main and Pine streets in memory of local singer Melva Houston, who died earlier this year. Long said this will include musicians from Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
• The final stop on the tour will be the Municipal Building on South Main Street, where the community Christmas tree already will have been illuminated. Santa Claus is to be in his sleigh in front of City Hall, where everyone can wave at him from their vehicles. In addition, children may bring letters to Santa with their Christmas wishes to drop in his special mailbox there.
Long says the Mount Airy High School Marching Band will be performing from that location, mentioning that similar to the Movavian band it also has been deprived of public appearances, not being able to play since this school year began.
“This is the chance for groups that have been practicing all year with nowhere to perform,” Long said of this week’s event.
“The focus is all these people.”
Long, an instructional specialist with Mount Airy City Schools, said the newly formed racial equality group in that system wanted to do something meaningful. An opportunity for this arose with the Christmas celebration, which will display the cultural diversity that helps make Mount Airy such “a rich and vibrant town,” she believes.
“This is what Mount Airy is — this is who we are,” Long said.
“Good cheer” remains
Long and Marsh envision Thursday night’s event as a gift to the community, offering as much joy as possible under the COVID-19 circumstances.
“If we ever needed Christmas, we need it now,” Long said of the upbeat atmosphere that holiday tends to provide. She hopes Thursday’s drive-through will supply a multitude of “good cheer” to those who could use such a boost.
“And this will work good,” Marsh said of the format involved.
The Downtown Business Association president agrees that it should allow what has been a troubled 2020 to end on a high note.
“We had to cancel all these events this year and we really hate to do that,” Marsh said of a long list including cruise-ins and festivals in addition to parades.
“It’s not that we want to do it,” the DBA official emphasized in detailing not only state and local COVID-19 restrictions but liability concerns.
“I checked with our insurance company and they said we should be very careful about it,” Marsh said of scheduling holiday gatherings.
“And I’m hoping next year we can come back strong,” he added in reference to the array of Main Street activities lost this year.
“If people just bear with us, they will come back and they should be stronger than ever.”
