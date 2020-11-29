County names 2020 Hall of Fame class

Mount Airy’s all-time leader in wins, Kelly Holder, is headed to the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame.
File Photo
Ted McBride’s posthumous induction into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame marks the third hall of fame inclusion for the former gold medalist. He was inducted North Carolina School for the Deaf Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Southeast Athletic Association of the Deaf Hall of Fame in 2012.
File Photo
Two-time state wrestling champion Justin Jones stands underneath his banner in the rafters of the North Surry gym. Presenting Jones with his memorial NS-embossed granite bookends is wrestling coach Eric Jessup, left.
File Photo
David Mabe set the N.C. High School Athletic Association all-time record for career strikeouts with 640. The record still stands today.
File Photo
Rickey Thomas is a well-known figure in the community of White Plains that has coached football and baseball for more than two decades.
File Photo
The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the inductees for the 2020 Class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.
The 2020 inductees include Kelly Holder, Justin Jones, Richard Godwin Joyce, David Mabe, Ted McBride, and Joe Simmons Jr. The 2020 Ring of Honor inductees are Catherine Cloukey, and Rickey Thomas.
• One of the most well-known inductees for this year’s class is Kelly Holder, who coached Mount Airy High School Football for 19 years, and finished his time at Mount Airy with an overall record of 195-61.
Coach Holder and the Granite Bears won the Class 1A State Championship in 2008 while also winning eight Northwest 1A titles and three regional titles.
In 2009, Mount Airy almost repeated as state champs, going unbeaten until losing in overtime in the championship game.
In 2017 Mount Airy finished 14-1 losing to Tarboro in the Class 1AA State Championship at Carter Finley Stadium.
Along with coaching at Mount Airy, Holder also coached from 1995-98 at Surry Central and compiled a 24-24 record.
As a scholar-athlete, he played quarterback at North Surry. During his senior season, he finished 111-of-213 for 1,583 yards passing with 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Holder was named to the Winston-Salem Journal’s All-Northwest Team, named Honorable Mention All-State, and played in the East-West All-Star game in the summer of 1988. After graduating, Holder played at Elon College (now University) and graduated in 1993.
• The second inductee is Justin Jones, who is a graduate from North Surry where he was a 103-pound wrestler.
Jones was the first two-time state wrestling champion in Surry County history. He compiled an impressive 144-8 record, which, according to his former coach, Eric Jessup, is the highest-ever win percentage in North Surry history.
Jones is a three-time All-State selection, a three-time state finalist, a four-time conference champion, and a four-time all-conference champion. Jones was ranked 25th in the nation in High School according to Wrestling USA Magazine.
• Richard Joyce played basketball at Mount Airy, where his team went 47-0 under Coach James Holleman. At Mount Airy, Joyce helped his team win three straight conference championships. He was named all conference for three years, named All-Northwest his sophomore and junior years, and All-State his junior year.
He was ranked among the top 50 recruits for all rising juniors in the nation.
During his final season with the Granite Bears, Joyce was named Most Valuable Player, lead the team in rebounds, and had the most steals per game. Joyce also scored more than 1,000 points and was the second-leading scorer in school history.
After an impressive career at Mount Airy, Joyce transferred to Oak Hill Academy for another season, where the accolades kept coming. His team finished second in the nation, and Joyce was nominated to the 2001-02 McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Team.
After graduating from Oak Hill, Joyce attended Wake Forest University on a basketball scholarship. With Wake Forest, he won the ACC regular season championship and secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree at Wake Forest, he played professionally for Neptune Basketball Club in Ireland, winning several league awards.
• Another inductee, David Mabe, played baseball at East Surry from 1981-1984 and was named Conference Player of the Year in 1984. Mabe was a force on the mound as he accumulated 640 Strikeouts in his career. This stat ranks him 10th all-time nationally for high school baseball. This stat also ranks him first all time for strikeouts in North Carolina.
Mabe notched 48 wins from ‘81-’84, with 17 wins in as a sophomore. During his senior year, Mabe had an 0.43 ERA, 209 strikeouts, and was Conference Player of the Year. After graduation, he played at Wake Forest University.
• One of the most notable inductees of this year’s class is Ted McBride. In high school, McBride attended the North Carolina School for the Deaf. He was a three-time first team All-American in football, a second team All-American in basketball, a National Champion in track and field, hurdles, and pole vault, and The National Deaf Player of the Year in football.
From 1951 till 1953, McBride earned several accolades with NCSD. McBride was a top NCSD basketball player, as he was the leading rebounder all three years. In 1951, he started on the NCSD undefeated football team as a leading player on defense and tight end. In 1952, he was named All-American in football. In 1953, he was once again named All-American in football, and had an undefeated season.
Along with All American in football, he was also named to the basketball second team All-American. He averaged 17 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder.
Along with his basketball and football accomplishments, McBride also stood out on the track. In 1953 he pole vaulted 10 feet, 11.5 inches, which is still a NCSD school record. After high school, in 1955 he played on the South Carolina Deaf Basketball team finishing National Runner-Up. He was also a Gold and Bronze medalist for the United States International Deaf Track and Field Team.
He participated in the International Olympics for the Deaf held in Milan, Italy. He won a Gold Medal in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.2 seconds, and won a Bronze medal in 400m hurdles with a time of 56.7 seconds. He helped the United States team to first place finish in Track and Field, with Russia winning the overall Olympic Gold.
McBride was inducted into North Carolina School for the Deaf Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 for football, basketball and track. In 2012, he was inducted into Southeast Athletic Association of the Deaf Hall of Fame.
• The final 2020 Hall of Fame inductee is current East Chapel Hill High School softball coach Joe Simmons.
From 1986-89, Simmons was part of the North Surry Football, basketball and track teams. His most notable stats come from his football career with the Greyhounds. He was team captain from 1988-1989, All-Conference for three years, All State for two years, All-Northwest for three years, and conference MVP in 1989.
Simmons ended his career with 304 carries, 2,930 yards, and 37 touchdowns. He also had 98 catches for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns.
After graduation he attended North Carolina Central University to play football. He was an NCCU all-time leading rusher with 2,840 yards, a First Team All-CIAA, and a Second Team All-American. He is the only Eagle to ever rush for 250-plus yards in back-to-back games. He is also the only Eagle to rush for 1,200-plus yards in a season with 1,699 yards in 1993. Simmons had the most rushing touchdowns in a season with 16, had the most 100-yard games in a season with nine, and is second all-time in touchdowns with 32. He was inducted into the NC Central Hall of Fame in 2006.
Along with the 2020 inductees there are two Ring of Honor Inductees this year, Catherine Louise Cloukey and Rickey Thomas.
• Cloukey coordinated the aquatics program for more than 30 years at Mount Airy Parks and Recreation. She was the head of the largest American Red Cross swim lesson program in Surry County, teaching more than 600 adults and children each year. Cloukey is a certified Parks and Recreation Professional through NRPA, which is the gold standard certification in the field of Parks and Recreation.
Along with these accomplishments, Cloukey officiated soccer and basketball games for 25 years, and was a Special Olympics volunteer. Cloukey currently volunteers her time to Reeves Summer Rapids Swim Team, and serves as assistant director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.
• Thomas has been a mainstay for the White Plains area for many years. His coaching career for the White Plains Raiders football team spans more than 20 years, with his teams winning many regular season championships and several Super Bowls. Thomas also coached the White Plains Pirates baseball team for more than 20 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the inductees and their families, the unveiling of the monument ceremony and the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony will not be held this year. The ceremonies will be deferred until next year.