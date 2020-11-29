David Mabe named to county Hall of Fame

Former Mount Airy football standout Tyler Hull was getting ready to marry his longtime girlfriend earlier this month when he got a call from one of his close friends from his college football days.

Elliott said he couldn’t make the wedding.

Why not? What’s going on?

Well, it looked like Elliott Fry was going to be placekicking for the Atlanta Falcons the first weekend of the month, and he likely would still be with the team the second weekend when the wedding came up.

“That’s a pretty good reason. I expect a better wedding present now.”

Tyler was very excited for his friend, but he couldn’t help but feel a twinge of jealousy as his own attempts to stick with an NFL team came up short.

Tyler said he went to four mini camps with different teams. However, while he had plenty of ability to shine in high school, and was a good college player, he didn’t quite have that superb talent it takes to beat out the competition for a roster spot.

An NFL team might carry five wide receivers and five or even six cornerbacks, but they only keep one punter.

Funny thing is, punting isn’t even what earned Tyler accolades in high school. He was the stud kicker during a two-year run of the best football in Granite Bear history. Between 2008-09, the Bears won 31 straight games and a state title before falling one point short of back-to-back championships.

And what happened in that state title game? The stud kicker injured his knee midway through and missed the important fourth quarter.

Guys from the team have said to him many times since that 2009 game, “If you hadn’t gotten hurt, we could have won that game.” Tyler said that they mean it in a good way, but it stings to think that he cost his friends and classmates a state title.

Coaches would say that the team wouldn’t have been within a point at the end of the game if Tyler hadn’t done his job earlier in the game — or if he hadn’t been successful all season.

That success in high school, and continuing on into college, earned Tyler Hull selection this year in the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame.

While he has only been out of high school a decade, he is actually the oldest of this year’s diaper dandies (as Dick Vitale likes to say). Fellow Class of 2020 inductees Matus Kriska, Jordan Hiatt and Kirsten Parries all graduated after Tyler.

High School

Mount Airy High has turned into Kicker University, Tyler laughed.

Before his time, Alex Wright had a good run as the kicker. Then when Tyler went down in the championship game, Dylan Wright came on (Tyler thought Dylan did well in his place).

After that came an outrageously good stretch thanks to the Brown brothers: Mitchell and Robert.

When the older one graduated, The News asked then-coach Kelly Holder what he was going to do; he didn’t have Mitchell anymore. Holder said with a wide smile, “No, but I’ve got his brother Robert.”

The school records that Tyler set would be broken by Robert Brown.

What were some of those accomplishments?

Tyler said he only attempted about four field goals in his sophomore year, so all his work came in his junior and senior years.

He set a school record for the most extra points and total kicking points in a season. In the 2008 season, the Bears went 16-0 and beat Williamston 37-14 to win the state 1A championship. He made 94 point-afters and eight fields goals for 118 total points. That made him the second-highest-ranked kicker in the state record books at that time.

He said he didn’t kick as many PATs in his senior year, but did make 11 field goals with a long of 46 or 47 yards. He said he only ever got one chance to try a 50-yarder. Against Elkin he missed wide right on a 53-yarder that he wishes he could have back.

Kick returns are a dangerous weapon in high school, so not allowing a return is great defense. Tyler boomed more than 90 touchbacks into the end zone.

He said he really wasn’t much into punting and only took over that job because the team needed him.

Then in a game against 3A Charlotte-Monroe, he hit a punt that felt bad on his foot, but took off like a rocket. A distance of 35 yards is decent in high school, and 40 is good. This ball went about 65 yards to the 5-yard line, hit the ground and kicked right. It went out of bounds around the 3-yard line, for a total of 67 yards.

That got the coaches’ attention, and they recommended he try punting for college.

That talk would have to wait until after rehab.

In his final game, Tyler said he was on the sideline warming up for the next kickoff. He gave a practice swing of his leg, and when he came down on that right leg, the knee was dislocated and required surgery.

The Bears then lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 38-37.

College

A common problem for high school players looking to attract colleges is that an injury at the end of their careers can scare scouts away.

After going through recovery, Tyler went to Guilford College to punt in 2010. The team’s kicker got hurt, and Tyler then had to do all three kicking jobs: placekicking, punting and kickoffs.

At first he was timid about placekicking, but his knee felt fine, he said.

That still wasn’t enough to draw a scholarship offer, so he discovered some punting camps where guys could get instruction and compete to show their talents.

He started sharing what he could find about recruiting and camps with guys like East Surry’s Dustin Holder and North Surry’s Austin Barker, who got chances to punt in college, too.

On Christmas Eve 2011, The News published a story about Tyler winning a competition at one of these national camps.

The Ray Guy/Prokicker.com kicking championship featured about 200 participants nationwide vying for the punting title.

Taking part at Wingate University, he was consistently the best punter as he was first in average hang time (4.17 seconds) and second by just two-tenths of a yard in average distance (44.6 yards), despite winds that sometimes stopped the ball in mid-air.

The first week of April, Tyler came by The News office to show off his new gear from the University of South Carolina.

He said after that Wingate competition, he went to Las Vegas that February for another event and finished second.

Those helped earn him a preferred walk-on offer, with a chance to earn a scholarship with a good showing in his first season with the team.

He said then that it was about as good a deal as a punter from a junior college could expect.

Recruiting

How did he wind up at USC?

As a senior, he took a visit to LSU and met special teams coach Joe Robinson. But, LSU had a great punter in Brad Wing who would go on to play four seasons in the NFL.

Still, Robinson kept in touch with Tyler until the senior told him that he was injured and would have to take time off to rehab.

Two years later, Robinson was moving from LSU to USC and knew the college had a punter who was graduating — and he wasn’t too impressed with what was left on the roster. So he reached out to Tyler and asked him to join him in the new place.

“He said, ‘Your first day will be my first day.’”

Tyler stepped right in at South Carolina and took over the starting job, getting 54 punts in 13 games. He finished his three seasons with 142 punts for 5,612 yards, an average of 39.5 yards per kick.

His punting average ranked in the top 10 of the SEC both his junior and senior seasons.

While at USC, Tyler also was expected to be the holder on field goal tries. That led to him spending a lot of time with the kicker, Elliott, who made a stellar 161 of 162 extra points in his four years.

Post-college

After college, Tyler pursued his dream of an NFL job. His closest came when Washington was having trouble with its salary cap and was looking for cheaper options for some positions, like punter.

Still known as the Redskins then, the team was paying an outrageous sum on a franchise tag to keep QB Kirk Cousins from leaving in free agency, so it needed to save cash somewhere.

The team wanted the punter, Tress Way, to take a pay cut, but he wasn’t budging, explained Tyler.

“I think I was brought in to scare him,” said Tyler. If he didn’t take a pay cut, then Way could be cut entirely because Tyler was cheap labor.

Tyler got to spend two glorious weeks in training camp, but never got to punt in any preseason games. The regular punter caved.

“He took his pay cut, and they sent me up the road.”

Tyler tried again and again, but at a mini camp with the Cardinals, he had a bad showing and felt it was time to stop chasing a dream that wasn’t happening. Especially when he had a loving, supportive fiancée waiting patiently at home.

No ball

“It was hard to give up football,” he admitted. “I felt like I lost my identity.”

The one thing he has always had is Morgan.

He started dating Morgan Hawks in his junior year of high school.

Since then it seems like every memory he has of his life includes her. Two high school proms, every high school football game, college games, all her support through mini camps, her support for his hobby of drag racing.

It didn’t take 12 years to realize they were meant to be together, he said of the delayed wedding date.

“It took us this long because we have supported one another through opportunities that came up during this time,” he explained. “Yes, we have had to spend miles apart and sometimes months apart. However, nothing made me happier than to see her follow her dream and see her succeed.”

Morgan went through nursing school and has been a trauma nurse for two years now at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Earlier this year, despite a pandemic, Tyler started his own business and has been making it work.

Hull Underground does directional drilling, he said, such as drilling holes from a utility pole to a building so that phone or internet cable can be run through. He said he does contract work for Spectrum.

And with the two of them settled and working in their own careers, this was the time to finally tie the knot, even though he’s felt married to her for years.

Tyler wrote a message to his beloved on Facebook before the wedding: “This marriage I hope is everything you want it to be because you deserve it. I’m just a dime holding up a dollar. Love you always.”

The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame class was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but organizers hope to reschedule that at a later date.