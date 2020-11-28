Carroll County Farm Bureau honored

November 28, 2020

The Carroll County, Virginia, Farm Bureau office was one of two across the state recently honored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation for projects completed in their communities in 2020.

Carroll County Farm Bureau, whose president is Bennie Quesenberry, received a first-place County Award of Excellence. The county Farm Bureau organized a call-to-action campaign with members and other local citizens to save Carroll County’s land use assessment program. B

y speaking at virtual public hearings, holding informative discussions with members of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors, working with a special committee, and launching a direct mail campaign, Farm Bureau members helped inform county supervisors about the importance of land use assessment to the farming community.

As a result, the Carroll County land use assessment program remains intact and unchanged.

Second-place winner for the County Award of Excellence was King William County Farm Bureau, near West Point, Virginia.

With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, the organization is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.