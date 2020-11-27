Hospice ornaments on sale

November 27, 2020 Mount Airy News

The 2020 Mountain Valley Hospice Christmas ornament is now on sale.

Submitted photo

Mountain Valley Hospice is celebrating the holiday season by selling specially designed ornaments.

Each diamond shaped, etched crystal ornament has beveled edges, and is engraved with the Mountain Valley Hospice logo and this year’s date. The ornament also comes in a gift box, along with a sheer white ribbon and attached paper tag featuring the name of an honored loved one of your choice.

“Our annual ornaments have become collector’s items, not just because of their beauty, but because of what they represent,” said Melissa Hiatt, senior director of development for Mountain Valley Hospice. “When you purchase an ornament to honor a loved one, you’re also helping to support hospice services for other families, so it’s a real gift to the entire community.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ornaments will not be available for pick-up, and instead will be shipped to purchasers at no additional cost. The price of each ornament is $25, with proceeds going to support hospice. For more information call 1-888-789-2922.