County mixed on Rawley Avenue bid

The former central office for Mount Airy City Schools on Rawley Avenue has been placed up for auction via upset bids.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — Officials on the Surry County Board of Commissioners have disagreed on accepting an opening bid for a property near Mount Airy’s downtown.
By a 3-2 vote, the board chose to accept a lowball opening offer of $15,000 with the expectation of cycles of upset bids bumping the price tag higher.
The property in question is 130 Rawley Avenue, the former central office for Mount Airy City Schools.
In mid-December 2018 the school personnel began shifting from that location into a newly renovated space at 351 Riverside Drive. That spot most recently had been occupied by Pike Electric, but for 13 years it was leased by Crossroads Mental Health, with subleasing by New River Behavioral Health, Easter Seals and Barium Springs Home for Children.
The renovation cost $1.8 million, but Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy City Schools superintendent, reminded the county commissioners that they could recoup a chunk of that expense by selling the building and the adjoined lot that had the parking area.
The board hired a firm to do an appraisal, which was finished and sent to the board on March 18. When the commissioners discussed the property at a June session, the men noted their surprise at how detailed the report was.
“I for one am satisfied with a very thorough appraisal, very thorough,” Chairman Larry Johnson said in June. “I guess we also paid a very thorough price, also, to have it appraised. But it’s good information to have.”
County Attorney Ed Woltz said the total market value would be close to $250,000 for everything.
This was far less than the tax value the county had on file, Woltz told the board at the recent meeting, which was $315,340 for the building and its lot, plus $90,000 more for the parking lot, for a total of $405,340.
Johnson had said in June that he thought $250,000 was a more fair value because of the age of the building, constructed in 1953.
In some cases, the county sells off surplus items itself, and in other cases it has an outside group handle the goods instead.
When the board voted to surplus the property in June, Johnson wondered if it would be asking too much for county staff to take this on.
Jessica Montgomery, who is the public works director overseeing such operations as the landfill, has been helping as the interim facilities director with Don Mitchell retiring earlier this year.
“It might be in our best interest — I’m just asking a question — it could be in our best interest to let a real estate agent handle this.”
“I’m not opposed to, if we fail, turning it over to a Realtor,” said Commissioner Van Tucker. But the agency would charge a fee of 6%, so on top of the appraisal fee, that would eat into how much the county taxpayers would actually get out of the sale.
The county could put up For Sale signs and see what happens before making that move, Tucker suggested.
Woltz said he would be happy to show the building to any interested buyers as it lies just across the street from his law office.
At the last meeting, Woltz came back to say the only offer for the property so far has been $15,000.
Woltz has shown the building to potential buyers three times.
“The condition of the structure is not too good,” the attorney said. “The first two times I showed the building, it was flooded.”
Explaining the legal position right now, Woltz said, “What the board can do is either reject the bid or accept the bid subject to upset bid. In the past we’ve done pretty well with some upset bids. Several bids have had 10 cycles on them. Ultimately, if the final bid after all the upsets come and go, is not acceptable to the board, y’all still have the ability to reject whatever bid is out there.
“My recommendation probably is to accept the bid of $15,000 — subject to upset. … I mean, that’s the only way you’re going to get any play into the thing.”
“That’s a mighty low amount for our tax appraisal to be that much higher,” said Tucker.
He said he agreed with the county attorney that upset bids have worked with some sales, but he doesn’t think the bids will ever get high enough to make the whole process worth the time, effort and expense.
“That’s a tremendous amount of difference,” said Tucker. “I think it’s too much difference.”
There was a big difference between the tax value and the appraisal, so the worth has been quite apart, Woltz noted.
“Right now the value is zero. We own it. We get zero from it, zero revenue,” said Johnson, referring to how no taxes will be paid until someone buys the lots.
Commissioner Mark Marion asked how many times the property has been shown in the past five months.
Woltz said three times by him, and Montgomery said she has shown it seven times with no interest from her visits.
Commissioner Bill Goins made a motion to take the attorney’s advice and accept the opening bid, with a second from Marion.
“That’s just too little an amount,” said Tucker. “I would keep it a long time before I would take that kind of bid.”
Johnson and Goins both said they agree, but they would like to get something in motion.
“I understand the premise here that it starts the process,” said Harris. “I think there is a principle as well. That is just too much of an outlandish offer in my book to even give serious consideration to. It’s actually laughable.
I do remember full well the multiple offers we had on the Fiberwatt property … that the county had a large amount of money in. We had some ridiculously low offers on that property. It took us a little while, but we got market value out of that property. And it served the taxpayers well — they recouped about all their money actually.”
With that, Johnson called for a vote. He, Goins and Marion voted in favor of the bid, while Tucker and Harris voted against it.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.